January 10th, 2023: We added new Fruit Battlegrounds codes.

Fruit Battlegrounds is another One Piece inspired Roblox game. This one thrusts you directly into the middle of a battlefield - You'll be getting attacked almost instantly, you'll die, and you'll come back for more. You'll take on other players and collect bounties all with the goal of unlocking better Fruit and becoming a better fighter.

Fruits unlock new abilities, such as being able to split your body into pieces and control each limb individually, but they’ll require Gems to unlock. This is where Fruit Battlegrounds codes come in, giving you free Gems that you can use to spin for more Fruit. The game’s developer, P O P O, periodically release codes around game milestones and new updates, but we've gathered all the working codes for you here in one handy guide.

Working Fruit Battlegrounds codes

WINTERDAYZ - 350 Gems

- 350 Gems 110KYEE - 400 Gems

- 400 Gems 120KTHX - 400 gems

- 400 gems PAWGOKRAZY - 400 gems

- 400 gems GOLDENDAYZ - 220 gems

- 220 gems UPDATETIMEEE - 300 gems

- 300 gems LETSGOO130K - 400 gems

Expired Fruit Battlegrounds codes

PRESENT4YOU

50KINSANE

60KLETSGOOOO

100KWEDIDIT

COMEONMARCOOO

How to redeem Fruit Battlegrounds codes

To redeem Fruit Battlegrounds codes, you need to do the following:

Launch Fruit Battlegrounds but wait in the title menu screen On this screen, select the "Spin Fruit" option In the room you spawn in, click on the treasure chest on the right: Enter your code into the text box that appears in the bottom left corner of your screen and hit "redeem": If you successfully redeem the code, you will be notified by a small sentence appearing at the top of your screen.

Any rewards you have gained will be automatically applied. If the code is no longer working or if it has been typed in wrong, you will be notified of this at the top of the screen too.

