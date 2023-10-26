Anime Ball codes for October 2023

26th October, 2023: We checked for new Anime Ball codes.

Anime Ball is a Roblox game which mashes together two of the platform's most popular things. It combines anime, which countless experiences are based on, with the gameplay seen in the hugely popular Blade Ball. Players are dropped into an arena with a flying homing missile-style ball, that takes turns locking onto them. When the ball locks onto you, you have to block it with your sword. If you manage to block it, the speed of the ball increases - if you don't, you'll blow up.

So far, so Blade Ball. The big difference, and selling point of the game though, is you can collect different weapons and abilities that are based on popular anime series like Naruto, Hunter x Hunter and Bleach. To get new swords and abilities, you'll have to use the game's gacha-style systems - and that's where Anime Ball codes will help. Codes offer freebies like Yen, which is the in-game currency needed to pull for new weapons and abilities.

Working Anime Ball codes

250KPLAYED : 450 Yen

: 450 Yen LIKED4KTIMES : 450 Yen

: 450 Yen 1MVISITS : 450 Yen

: 450 Yen SECRETCODE : 200 Yen

: 200 Yen VISITED2MILLION : 2 Spins

: 2 Spins 24KLIKED: 1 Yen Boost

Expired Anime Ball codes

2KLIKES

THISISANIMEBALL

RELEASE

How to redeem Anime Ball codes

Here's how to redeem codes in Anime Ball:

Launch Anime Ball in Roblox. Once you drop in-game select the 'Codes' button on the left. Image credit: VG247/Ewber This will open up a 'Codes' menu with a textbox. Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Redeem' button. Image credit: VG247/Ewber

If the code you entered is active, a notification will appear in the bottom right of your screen letting you know what goodies you've claimed. If the code is no longer working, the text in the textbook will instead change to "code not valid".

