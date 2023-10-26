If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Anime Ball codes for October 2023

A mash-up of two of Roblox's favorite things.

A Roblox character hits a glowing ball with a weapon in the game Anime Ball.
Image credit: VG247/Ewber
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on
26th October, 2023: We checked for new Anime Ball codes.

Anime Ball is a Roblox game which mashes together two of the platform's most popular things. It combines anime, which countless experiences are based on, with the gameplay seen in the hugely popular Blade Ball. Players are dropped into an arena with a flying homing missile-style ball, that takes turns locking onto them. When the ball locks onto you, you have to block it with your sword. If you manage to block it, the speed of the ball increases - if you don't, you'll blow up.

So far, so Blade Ball. The big difference, and selling point of the game though, is you can collect different weapons and abilities that are based on popular anime series like Naruto, Hunter x Hunter and Bleach. To get new swords and abilities, you'll have to use the game's gacha-style systems - and that's where Anime Ball codes will help. Codes offer freebies like Yen, which is the in-game currency needed to pull for new weapons and abilities.

Working Anime Ball codes

  • 250KPLAYED: 450 Yen
  • LIKED4KTIMES: 450 Yen
  • 1MVISITS: 450 Yen
  • SECRETCODE: 200 Yen
  • VISITED2MILLION: 2 Spins
  • 24KLIKED: 1 Yen Boost

Expired Anime Ball codes

  • 2KLIKES
  • THISISANIMEBALL
  • RELEASE

How to redeem Anime Ball codes

Here's how to redeem codes in Anime Ball:

  1. Launch Anime Ball in Roblox.
  2. Once you drop in-game select the 'Codes' button on the left.
    3. Arrow pointing at the button players need to press to access the codes menu in Anime Ball.
    Image credit: VG247/Ewber
  3. This will open up a 'Codes' menu with a textbox.
  4. Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Redeem' button.
    5. Arrow pointing at the codes menu in Anime Ball.
    Image credit: VG247/Ewber

If the code you entered is active, a notification will appear in the bottom right of your screen letting you know what goodies you've claimed. If the code is no longer working, the text in the textbook will instead change to "code not valid".

That's it for our list of Anime Ball codes. For help with other popular Roblox games, head to our pages on Blox Fruits codes, Peroxide codes, Jujutsu Chronicles codes, Untitled Boxing Game codes and Arm Wrestle Simulator codes.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them. 

About the Author
Dion Dassanayake avatar

Dion Dassanayake

Contributor

Dion has wanted to be a video games journalist ever since he first saw copies of GamesMaster and Official PlayStation Magazine in his local newsagent as a kid and realised there was a job that combined his two biggest passions - gaming and writing.

Comments