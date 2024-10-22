Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan just can't keep his hands off Stephen King's books, as he lines up a Carrie series at Amazon

If you've been wanting someone to take another stab at Stephen King's Carrie, you're in luck, as The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan is working on a TV adaptation.

There have been several film adaptations of the classic Stephen King horror novel Carrie over the years, obviously kicking off with the beloved 1976 adaptation from Brian De Palma. But now, as initially reported by Variety, a TV series adaptation from Mike Flanagan and Amazon is in the works, a director who's no stranger to King's works - he's most notably worked on Doctor Sleep, a follow-up to The Shining, but he also made Gerald's Game and just this year he helmed The Life of Chuck, which is currently slated to be released in the US in 2025.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

According to Variety, the series logline describes it as a "bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father’s sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers."

The show will apparently run for eight episodes (because when is a streaming series ever more than 8-10 episodes), and according to Deadline, a writer's room is already opening, so work is moving ahead quickly on this one.

Not counting that one episode of Riverdale that kind of adapted Carrie (though was actually based on the musical), this show will be the fifth live-action outing of the character. Aside from the 1976 original, there was also its 1999 sequel, the first reboot in 2002, and the second reboot in 2013. Now we just have to see if Flanagan can bring it to a contemporary audience, but given his experience with the horror genre, he'll probably do a pretty good job.