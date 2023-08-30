Peroxide codes for August 2023
Clean up the competition in the Bleach-inspired game.
30th August 2023: We added new Peroxide codes.
Peroxide is a popular Roblox game inspired by the hit anime series Bleach. The action RPG boasts a huge world to explore, and a deep combat system that lets you recreate the epic, super-charged fights you would have seen in the anime. Like Type Soul, which is also inspired by Bleach, players can follow in the footsteps of Ichigo Kurosaki and become a Soul Reaper, or they can turn to the dark side and play as a Hollow.
To help customise your character just the way you like, you'll need plenty of Product Essence. This in-game currency is needed to reroll classes and cosmetics, and usually you would have to farm for it. But if you want to save yourself plenty of time you can just redeem a couple of Peroxide codes, which dish out plenty of Product Essence.
Working Peroxide codes
- 40MVisits!!!: x10 Product Essences (NEW!)
- 130kLikesInfiniteCodes: x15 Product Essences (NEW!)
- 120kLikesHolyMoly: x15 Product Essences
- 110kLikesYouLittleCritters: x15 Product Essences
- 100kLikesYouAllAreEatingGood: x20 Product Essences
- 80kLikesSorryForACStrikes: x30 Product Essences
Expired Peroxide codes
- 30MVisits!
- 20MVisits!
- 10MVisits!
- 60kLikesHiGuys
- 50kLikesWowThatWasFast
- 40kLikesRobloxAPICantHandle60k
- 30kLikesThanksForSupportingUs
- FreeSlot20kLikes
- RELEASE!!!!
- GrimaceAmongus
- AmogusGrimaceShake
- GravityRework
- OneImpostorAmongus
- SorryFusionIsBusyPlayingDeepwoken
- PeroxideKillerPart2
- QUINCYUPDATEPT1
- AsrPlayedTheGame
- The_Shutdown_IS_REAL!!!
- Bipolarity
- SUPERTESTER
- THEGRASSBLOCK
- PeroxideWasNotKilledByDeepAgain
- Shutdownyomama
- Premium
- GOKUDAY
- SuperBalancingCode
- AfkWorld!!!
- Easter2023
- AprilFirstYay!
- WAVEONEFINALE
- AMONGUSEMERGENCYMEETING
- PEROXIDEBIRTHDAY!
- SUPERSCRIPTER
- LuaGod
- SpudWorkOnDungeons
- GrindYipee
- TheMenosRumbling
- WAVE2!!!!!!!!!!
- WEHATELAG
- BANKAILOVERS
- PingSpudHeDied
- HAPPYNEWYEAR2023
- BALANCEPATCHESHAPPENED
- FightForMe
- APPEALTOTHEMASSES
- Amoogus!
- borgor
- EVILRKER
- Bungus
- 9+10=21
- Wave1Best
- Wave1Epic
- SUSAMONGUS
- RobloxHatesUs
- YIPEEspawnsfixed
- WatchLamaYT
- WatchingLagotholis
- CorgiDubs
- SubToGhost
- WatchAdrianYT
- WatchBok
- PMKilledPeroxide
- RainbowAmongus
- IWillStartReportingBugsAndAntiCheatBugsWithClips
- LosNochesGetsSomething
- SuperBalancingCode
- ArrancarMasksBroke
- ClothingDummyAUIncident
- CookieStopSellingInBedwars
- AsrIsStartingToHateBountyMedallion
- AizenBeatsUlqCanonly
- MoreCodesYay
- BountyChanges
- MilkChocolateUpdate
- TimeGatesMakeMeLaugh
- SorryForTheBugsWithTheBigUpdate
- 1MillionThankYou!
How to redeem Peroxide codes
Not sure how to redeem codes in Peroxide? Here's what you need to do:
- Launch Peroxide in Roblox.
- Complete the tutorial section to get access to the main hub city.
- Once you drop into this location click the button at the top which looks like a graph.
- This will open up a menu screen. Click the 'Settings' button.
- On the 'Settings' screen there's a textbox which says 'Code Here'.
- Type a code into the textbox and then press the Enter key.
If the code you entered is active then the text in the textbox will change, showing you what goodies you've redeemed for free. But if the code is no longer working then an error message will appear instead. Codes for Roblox games are time sensitive, so if you see a code you like the look of for Peroxide don't delay in redeeming it.
