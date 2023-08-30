Peroxide codes for August 2023

30th August 2023: We added new Peroxide codes.

Peroxide is a popular Roblox game inspired by the hit anime series Bleach. The action RPG boasts a huge world to explore, and a deep combat system that lets you recreate the epic, super-charged fights you would have seen in the anime. Like Type Soul, which is also inspired by Bleach, players can follow in the footsteps of Ichigo Kurosaki and become a Soul Reaper, or they can turn to the dark side and play as a Hollow.

To help customise your character just the way you like, you'll need plenty of Product Essence. This in-game currency is needed to reroll classes and cosmetics, and usually you would have to farm for it. But if you want to save yourself plenty of time you can just redeem a couple of Peroxide codes, which dish out plenty of Product Essence.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Working Peroxide codes

40MVisits!!! : x10 Product Essences (NEW!)

: x10 Product Essences (NEW!) 130kLikesInfiniteCodes : x15 Product Essences (NEW!)

: x15 Product Essences (NEW!) 120kLikesHolyMoly : x15 Product Essences

: x15 Product Essences 110kLikesYouLittleCritters : x15 Product Essences

: x15 Product Essences 100kLikesYouAllAreEatingGood : x20 Product Essences

: x20 Product Essences 80kLikesSorryForACStrikes: x30 Product Essences

Expired Peroxide codes

30MVisits!

20MVisits!

10MVisits!

60kLikesHiGuys

50kLikesWowThatWasFast

40kLikesRobloxAPICantHandle60k

30kLikesThanksForSupportingUs

FreeSlot20kLikes

RELEASE!!!!

GrimaceAmongus

AmogusGrimaceShake

GravityRework

OneImpostorAmongus

SorryFusionIsBusyPlayingDeepwoken

PeroxideKillerPart2

QUINCYUPDATEPT1

AsrPlayedTheGame

The_Shutdown_IS_REAL!!!

Bipolarity

SUPERTESTER

THEGRASSBLOCK

PeroxideWasNotKilledByDeepAgain

Shutdownyomama

Premium

GOKUDAY

SuperBalancingCode

AfkWorld!!!

Easter2023

AprilFirstYay!

WAVEONEFINALE

AMONGUSEMERGENCYMEETING

PEROXIDEBIRTHDAY!

SUPERSCRIPTER

LuaGod

SpudWorkOnDungeons

GrindYipee

TheMenosRumbling

WAVE2!!!!!!!!!!

WEHATELAG

BANKAILOVERS

PingSpudHeDied

HAPPYNEWYEAR2023

BALANCEPATCHESHAPPENED

FightForMe

APPEALTOTHEMASSES

Amoogus!

borgor

EVILRKER

Bungus

9+10=21

Wave1Best

Wave1Epic

SUSAMONGUS

RobloxHatesUs

YIPEEspawnsfixed

WatchLamaYT

WatchingLagotholis

CorgiDubs

SubToGhost

WatchAdrianYT

WatchBok

PMKilledPeroxide

RainbowAmongus

IWillStartReportingBugsAndAntiCheatBugsWithClips

LosNochesGetsSomething

SuperBalancingCode

ArrancarMasksBroke

ClothingDummyAUIncident

CookieStopSellingInBedwars

AsrIsStartingToHateBountyMedallion

AizenBeatsUlqCanonly

MoreCodesYay

BountyChanges

MilkChocolateUpdate

TimeGatesMakeMeLaugh

SorryForTheBugsWithTheBigUpdate

1MillionThankYou!

How to redeem Peroxide codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Peroxide? Here's what you need to do:

Launch Peroxide in Roblox. Complete the tutorial section to get access to the main hub city. Once you drop into this location click the button at the top which looks like a graph. Image credit: VG247/Peroxide This will open up a menu screen. Click the 'Settings' button. Image credit: VG247/Peroxide On the 'Settings' screen there's a textbox which says 'Code Here'. Image credit: VG247/Peroxide Type a code into the textbox and then press the Enter key.

If the code you entered is active then the text in the textbox will change, showing you what goodies you've redeemed for free. But if the code is no longer working then an error message will appear instead. Codes for Roblox games are time sensitive, so if you see a code you like the look of for Peroxide don't delay in redeeming it.

Just finished a game of Peroxide and looking for something else to play on Roblox? If you're still in the mood for an anime-inspired experience then check out our lists of Blox Fruits codes, Anime Adventures codes and Anime Fighters codes to earn plenty of freebies. For help with other popular Roblox games head to our Untitled Boxing Game codes, Arm Wrestle Simulator codes and Toilet Tower Defense codes pages.