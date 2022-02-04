If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Anime Fighters Simulator codes - free luck and yen [February 2022]

Anime your way to the top
Anime Fighters Simulator - previously titled Anime Fighters - is Sulley's Roblox game featuring recognisable anime fighters to use against enemies. Here we have collected all Anime Fighters Simulator codes so you can get all the rewards and buff your gameplay!

Anime Fighters was unavailable for a time - this was because of some complaints it received. However, it has come back with an update and a range of new items like fighters, level increases, and new character designs. This hasn't affected the gameplay, thankfully, so you can still rumble with the best fighters.

Like all Roblox games, there are codes that give players free items and buffs as they play - this includes damage boosts, yen, and luck. The codes are generated and passed out by the developer Sulley, usually when the game hits milestones.

Watch on YouTube

Active Anime Fighters Simulator codes

Last checked: 4th February 2022

Here are all the currently active codes for Anime Fighters Simulator:

  • 700klikes - free boost
  • 1MilFaves – free boost
  • HalfBillion – free items

Expired Anime Fighters Simulator codes

  • SpookyIsland
  • AlchemyLand
  • cyclxnee
  • DestinyIsland
  • FlameCity
  • LuckIsland
  • Pog400k
  • SCity
  • SlimeyIsland
  • thanks600k
  • ThanksGiving
  • Gold500k
  • ShutdownCode
  • NinjaRaid
  • NewSulley750k
  • Nice300k
  • 200milcrazy
  • SpookyIsland
  • Poggers100Mil
  • Sub2Numerous
  • Sub2foxpanda
  • BronzePiece_
  • RealDaireb
  • Sub2Veyar
  • Sub2codenex
  • CurseHigh
  • Thanks150k
  • Insane200k
  • TicketCode
  • Almost100k
  • SorryForShutdown
  • Yeet250k
  • Nice200k
  • VirtualCastle
  • UpdateDelay
  • EmptyWorld
  • Craftbug
  • 100kRecord
  • Sulley500k
  • ChimeraIsland
  • Almost100k
  • Sulley300k
  • Pog125k
  • SlayerCorps
  • Magic100k
  • Super75k
  • AttackOfGiants
  • ChuggaChugga
  • Lucky30k
  • GhoulCity
  • Awesome50k
  • Sulley
  • HeroAcademy
  • EpicCode
  • MegaLikes
  • SuperLikes
  • ManyLikes

How do I redeem codes in Anime Fighters Simulator?

To redeem codes in Anime Fighters Simulator, follow these simple steps: open the game, and hit the Twitter icon - on the left hand side of the screen. Then, hit the code box. Type or paste in the codes, and there you go! Get back to the game and get your free stuff.

