Anime Fighters Simulator - previously titled Anime Fighters - is Sulley's Roblox game featuring recognisable anime fighters to use against enemies. Here we have collected all Anime Fighters Simulator codes so you can get all the rewards and buff your gameplay!

Anime Fighters was unavailable for a time - this was because of some complaints it received. However, it has come back with an update and a range of new items like fighters, level increases, and new character designs. This hasn't affected the gameplay, thankfully, so you can still rumble with the best fighters.

Like all Roblox games, there are codes that give players free items and buffs as they play - this includes damage boosts, yen, and luck. The codes are generated and passed out by the developer Sulley, usually when the game hits milestones.

Active Anime Fighters Simulator codes

Last checked: 4th February 2022

Here are all the currently active codes for Anime Fighters Simulator:

700klikes - free boost

- free boost 1MilFaves – free boost

– free boost HalfBillion – free items

Expired Anime Fighters Simulator codes

SpookyIsland

AlchemyLand

cyclxnee

DestinyIsland

FlameCity

LuckIsland

Pog400k

SCity

SlimeyIsland

thanks600k

ThanksGiving

Gold500k

ShutdownCode

NinjaRaid

NewSulley750k

Nice300k

200milcrazy

SpookyIsland

Poggers100Mil

Sub2Numerous

Sub2foxpanda

BronzePiece_

RealDaireb

Sub2Veyar

Sub2codenex

CurseHigh

Thanks150k

Insane200k

TicketCode

Almost100k

SorryForShutdown

Yeet250k

Nice200k

VirtualCastle

UpdateDelay

EmptyWorld

Craftbug

100kRecord

Sulley500k

ChimeraIsland

Almost100k

Sulley300k

Pog125k

SlayerCorps

Magic100k

Super75k

AttackOfGiants

ChuggaChugga

Lucky30k

GhoulCity

Awesome50k

Sulley

HeroAcademy

EpicCode

MegaLikes

SuperLikes

ManyLikes

How do I redeem codes in Anime Fighters Simulator?

To redeem codes in Anime Fighters Simulator, follow these simple steps: open the game, and hit the Twitter icon - on the left hand side of the screen. Then, hit the code box. Type or paste in the codes, and there you go! Get back to the game and get your free stuff.