Anime Switch codes for May 2024

Anime Switch is an anime-inspired top-down Roblox game where you’ll switch between characters inspired by popular shows like Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, and Bleach to fight off foes in the game’s stages. Outside of these stages, you’ll summon new characters, build them using Trait Tokens, and complete tasks.

Like most Roblox games with a gacha element, you’ll likely want to spend a good amount of time summoning characters if you want to make it through Anime Switch’s most difficult stages (all of which have an extra tricky Nightmare difficulty!). Luckily, if you want some free spins, you can use Anime Switch codes to get some free Diamonds and other resources.

Codes are typically shared by development team True Gambit on the game’s Roblox page and in its Discord server to celebrate player milestones, but we’ve gone ahead rounded up every current and expired Anime Switch code right here so you can get right back to fighting.

All working Anime Switch codes

35KLIKES

5MVISITS

5MVISITS2

30KLIKES

VEGI

CURIO

BUGFIXES1

25KLIKES

4MVISITS

DAMAGETASKBUFF

WEEKENDHILL

All expired Anime Switch codes

RELEASE

RELEASE2

RELEASE3

ANIMESWITCHER2

1MILVISITS

AS3

20KLIKES

15KLIKES

10KLIKES

5KLIKES

2KLIKES

SORRYFORDELAY

How do I redeem codes in Anime Switch?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Switch? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Switch in Roblox. Click the Menu button on the left side of your screen (or hit M). Image credit: VG247/Anime Switch Click the Codes button that pops up. Image credit: VG247/Anime Switch Enter your code in the field and hit “Claim.” Image credit: VG247/Anime Switch

Want another anime-themed Roblox game to check out after Anime Switch? Get a head start in similar games with our codes guides for Anime Roulette, Anime Last Stand, Ultimate Tower Defense, Anime Clash, and Anime RNG.