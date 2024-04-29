Demon Piece codes for April 2024

Inspired by the popular series One Piece, Demon Piece is an anime-themed Roblox game where you’ll complete quests, find chests, and even hunt down rare demon fruits. Unlike other One Piece Roblox games, though, in this one, you’ll be able to pick between being a pirate or marine, letting you conquer the world of your choice.

No matter what path you take, you’ll spend quite a lot of time collecting various resources to make sure you’re as strong as possible. Luckily, if you’re in a hurry, you can get some free boosts using Demon Piece codes. Shared by developers in the game’s Discord server, these boosts will double your EXP, Mastery, Beli, and Drops for set amounts of time. We’ve rounded up every current and expired Demon Piece code right here so you can get back to the pirate (or marine!) life.

All working Demon Piece codes

12KLIKES : 2x EXP boost (20 minutes)

: 2x EXP boost (20 minutes) 2MVISITS : 2x Mastery boost (15 minutes)

: 2x Mastery boost (15 minutes) 15KLIKES : 2x Beli boost (20 minutes)

: 2x Beli boost (20 minutes) SORRY4SHUTDOWN: 2x Drops boost (10 minutes)

All expired Demon Piece codes

FOLLOWTWITTER

RELEASE

DEMONTIMING

3KLIKES

300KVISITS

SORRYFORLAG

PERFORMANCEFIX

5KLIKES

7KLIKES

500KVISITS

NEWFIXES

750KVISITS

1MVISITS

25KMEMBERS

10KLIKES

How do I redeem codes in Demon Piece?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Demon Piece? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Demon Piece in Roblox. If you haven’t already, pick your team. Hit the settings button in the bottom left corner of your screen. Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit the enter key to confirm.

