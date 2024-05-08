Anime Fantasy codes for May 2024

Anime Fantasy is a Roblox tower defense game where you’ll aim to defend your base by rolling for the strongest units, that are inspired by popular shows like One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, and Demon Slayer.

Between the game’s story and raid modes, there are a lot of levels to get through in Anime Fantasy, and if you’re determined to beat them all, you’ll probably want to beef up your team. Luckily, if you’re in need of some extra summons, you can use Anime Fantasy codes to get some free Gems, Reroll Tokens, and even a few luck-boosting potions to make sure your team is as good as it can be.

Developer Xestreas most often shares these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve rounded up every current and expired Anime Fantasy code in this handy list so you can get back to summoning.

All working Anime Fantasy codes

Visit2MNew : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems ShadowMonarch : 350 Gems

: 350 Gems Release : 350 Gems

: 350 Gems Sub2AekZaJunior : Rewards, must be at least lvl 5

: Rewards, must be at least lvl 5 Sub2Jetoza : Rewards, must be at least lvl 5

: Rewards, must be at least lvl 5 Sub2RikTime: Rewards, must be at least lvl 5

All expired Anime Fantasy codes

SorryforShutdown2

Discord50k

CodeGlitched

IloveKeen

Sub2Watchpixel

Visit150k

SorryForTimeChamber

Visit250k

Likes1500

Visit500k

Likes2500

AnimeFantasy

Tkz

Visit1M

Likes4000

SorryforShutdown1

Active10k



How do I redeem codes in Anime Fantasy?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Fantasy? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Fantasy in Roblox. In the lobby area, locate the yellow codes circle near the spawn point and step inside. Image credit: VG247/Xestreas Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit “Redeem.” Image credit: VG247/Xestreas

