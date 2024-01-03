Anime Dungeon Fighters codes for January 2024

3rd January 2024: We added new Anime Dungeon Fighters codes.

Anime Dungeon Fighters is an anime fighting game in Roblox. In it, you’ll take on dungeons to earn loot and upgrade different skill trees, all in the hopes of becoming one of the most powerful fighters.

However, one of the game’s main draws is its Cosmetics Shop, which lets players spin for different anime-themed weapons and clothes. You can spin with both Cos Coins and Gems, which can unfortunately be a bit tricky to get — unless you’re using codes, which will give you quite a few of both. The developer, BestBunny, normally posts these codes in the its Discord server and its Roblox page, but if you’re not in the mood to scrounge around, we’ve done all of the hard work for you and compiled this handy list of Anime Dungeon Fighters codes so you can get back to fighting (and getting some cool cosmetics) as soon as possible.

All working Anime Dungeon Fighters codes

FREEGIFT : 400 SeasonExp (NEW!)

: 400 SeasonExp (NEW!) NEWGAME : 50 Cos Coins

: 50 Cos Coins NEWGAME2 : 1,000 Gems

: 1,000 Gems WEEKENDGIFT1 : 50 Cos Coins and 500 Gems

: 50 Cos Coins and 500 Gems WEEKENDGIFT2: 50 Cos Coins and 500 Gems

All expired Anime Dungeon Fighters codes

Anime Dungeon Fighters doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Anime Dungeon Fighters?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Dungeon Fighters? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Dungeon Fighters in Roblox. Click the "Shop" icon on the right side of your screen. Image credit: BestBunny/VG247 Click the "Codes" button in the top right corner of the menu that pops up. Image credit: BestBunny/VG247 Enter your code in the field and hit "Claim!"

If you’re done spinning for cosmetics and want another anime-inspired Roblox game that’s easy to get started in, we’ve got your back with our Peroxide codes list, Blox Fruits codes list, and My Hero Mania codes list. Or, if you’re looking for other popular Roblox games that aren’t necessarily anime-inspired, we’ve also compiled code lists for Blade Ball, Untitled Boxing Game, and Weapon Fighting Simulator alongside our best Roblox games guide.