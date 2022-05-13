Grab your favourite weapons and get ready to battle a variety of fierce enemies in this epic fighting game. In a similiar fashion to other Roblox Games, Weapon Fighting Simulator has a bunch of codes for you to redeem that can help you quickly build a strong character to take on numerous foes. Throughout the game, you can collect Spirit Stones and a plethora of other items that you can exchange for power or character boosts.

Weapon Fighting Simulator codes can help you gain extra items and in-game currency with minimal effort. The rewards that you unlock from these codes may not be as varied as other Roblox Game Codes, but they are still useful, especially if you want to take on bigger and badder enemies. Even though it's a fairly new game, there are already a bunch of them for you to get your hands on and we've listed all of the working codes below for you. They are created and released by the game developers Lightning Dragon Studio and seem to be released to mark milestones or major events surrounding the game, so be sure to check back here regularly to see what's new!

All Working Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes

Last Checked:13th May 2022

likes_225K : 20 minutes of 2x Spirit Stones and 2x Qi

: 20 minutes of 2x Spirit Stones and 2x Qi map13 : 20 minutes of 2x Spirit Stones and 2x Qi

: 20 minutes of 2x Spirit Stones and 2x Qi happyday : 20 minutes of 2x Qi

: 20 minutes of 2x Qi goodluck : 10 minutes of +2 Lucky

: 10 minutes of +2 Lucky welcome : 20 minutes of x2 Spirit Stones

: 20 minutes of x2 Spirit Stones weaponfighting : 20 minutes of x1.5 DMG (all)

: 20 minutes of x1.5 DMG (all) map12 : 20 minutes of x1.5 DMG and 10 minutes of +2 Lucky

: 20 minutes of x1.5 DMG and 10 minutes of +2 Lucky hardmode : 20 minutes of x1.5 DMG and 2x Qi

: 20 minutes of x1.5 DMG and 2x Qi Likes200K :20 minutes of x2 Spirit Stones and 2x Qi

:20 minutes of x2 Spirit Stones and 2x Qi defense : 10 minutes of x2 Spell Drop chance and 20 minutes of 2x Spirit Stones

: 10 minutes of x2 Spell Drop chance and 20 minutes of 2x Spirit Stones WFS: 20 minutes of 2x Spirit Stones and x2 Qi

All Expired Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes

likes75k : 20 minutes of 2x Spirit Stones

: 20 minutes of 2x Spirit Stones mount :10 minutes of x2 Spell Drop chance

:10 minutes of x2 Spell Drop chance likes50000 : 20 minutes of 2x Qi

: 20 minutes of 2x Qi lunarnewyear :3x 20 minutes of x1.5 DMG

:3x 20 minutes of x1.5 DMG likes30k : 10 minutes of x2 Spell Drop chance

: 10 minutes of x2 Spell Drop chance likes20k : 20 minutes of 2x Spirit Stones

: 20 minutes of 2x Spirit Stones bugfixed :20 minutes of x2 Spirit Stones, 2x Qi, 10 minutes of +2 Lucky, x2 Spell Drop chance

:20 minutes of x2 Spirit Stones, 2x Qi, 10 minutes of +2 Lucky, x2 Spell Drop chance achievement : 10 minutes of x2 Spell Drop chance

: 10 minutes of x2 Spell Drop chance bounty : 20 minutes of 2x Qi

: 20 minutes of 2x Qi likes10000 : 10 minutes of +2 Lucky

: 10 minutes of +2 Lucky likes5k : 20 minutes of x1.5 DMG

: 20 minutes of x1.5 DMG likes1500: 20 minutes of 2x Spirit Stones

How to redeem codes in Weapon Fighting Simulator

Open up the game

Click on the settings icon on the left of the screen (the little gear symbol)

At the bottom of the settings window that just opened, there's a text box that faintly says"code".

Put your desired code in here (one at a time) and click the button to redeem it

Once you have your hands on some codes, it's really simple to redeem them, here's how:

If you have succesfully redeemed the code, a small notification will briefly appear at the top of your screen. Some codes are case sensitive for this game, so be extra careful when you're typing them out.

Are you itching for more Roblox adventures? Why not check out some of our other guides? We have Blox Fruits codes for passionate pirates, and Anime Fighting Simulator codes for power boosts for your character. If you want a change of pace, you should check out how to get free bucks with our Adopt Me codes.