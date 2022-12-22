December 21st, 2022: We added new One Fruit Simulator codes.

Grab your straw hats and get ready to sail the seas, One Fruit Simulator is here to help you live out your dreams of being a pirate. The Roblox game allows you to take on various quests to battle bandits threatening the peace of your home. As a Pirate, it's your job to protect your bounty, and of course, make money from beating up bandits too. You can then spend the in-game currency (Beris) on getting better weapons and bigger ships so that you can continue to explore.

However, it can take some time to save up enough Beris to purchase the items you want, so that's where One Fruit Simulator codes come in. Game developer, Digital Sea, sporadically release codes that can boost your Beris, XP, and more. We've collected and listed all of the working One Piece Sim codes for you in this handy guide.

Working One Fruit Simulator Codes

THX25KLIKES - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards UPDATE2 - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards submedtw - Free Rewards

Expired One Fruit Simulator Codes

JeffBlox

THXROBLOX

OPENBETA

Thx5kLikes

SubAlonezinho

Ine

THX20KMEMBERS

How to redeem One Fruit Simulator Codes

To redeem One Fruit Sim codes, you need to do the following:

Open up One Fruit Simulator and load into the game. When you're in the game, open up your Menu. Click on the diamond at the bottom of the Menu (this is a little Gear symbol). Type the code into the text box at the bottom of the new menu that appears in the middle of your screen.

If you successfully redeem a code, then you will be notified by a small list of your rewards at the top of the screen. This is also where you'll be told if your code has expired.

