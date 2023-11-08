Clover Retribution codes for November 2023

8th November: We added new Clover Retribution codes

I have seen many anime-inspired Roblox games in my time, but Clover Retribution is the first one I've seen to take its main inspiration from the high fantasy series Black Clover. With Black Clover featuring some heavily D&D-esque elements, it's no wonder that Clover Retribution plays so much like an RPG, where species skills and traits can have a huge impact on your game.

That means that, in all likelihood, you'll need to re-spin a few times to get the character you really want to play as. Luckily, these freebie Clover Retribution codes give you extra opportunities to do just that.

Working Clover Retribution codes

!10klikes : 10 Magic Spins

: 10 Magic Spins !12klikes : 5 Race Spins

: 5 Race Spins !14klikes : 5 Trait Spins

: 5 Trait Spins !2millvisits : 10 Race Spins (on new servers only)

: 10 Race Spins (on new servers only) !clovergroup : 10 Magic Spins (only after joining the Clover Retribution Roblox group)

: 10 Magic Spins (only after joining the Clover Retribution Roblox group) !halloweenstats : 1 Stat Reset

: 1 Stat Reset !halloweenupdate : 6 Magic Spins, 6 Race Spins, and 6 Trait Spins

: 6 Magic Spins, 6 Race Spins, and 6 Trait Spins !miniupdatelater: Free Spins (on new servers only)

Expired Clover Retribution codes

!3klikes

!4klikes

!5klikes

!6klikes

!cloverfixes

!cloverstats

!clover_release2

!clover_release

!quickshutdown

How to redeem Clover Retribution codes

Go to Roblox and launch Clover Retribution.

Click the Chat button in the upper left hand corner of the screen.

button in the upper left hand corner of the screen. Input your code into the Chat window and press Enter to redeem.

When are new Clover Retribution codes released?

Clover Retribution typically gets new codes when the game hits a major milestone in terms of visitors or likes, or to commemorate a real-world holiday such as Halloween. There are also some permanent codes to welcome new players to the game, but these can only be redeemed on a fresh server.

Where are new Clover Retribution codes announced?

To keep up with the latest Clover Retribution codes as they're announced, it's a good idea to join the Clover Retribution Roblox group and the Clover Retribution Discord server. We also keep this page updated with regular checks for new codes, so stick with us if you want the latest Clover Retribution codes news without having to hunt it down for yourself!

