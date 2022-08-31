September 1st, 2022: We added new codes!

Anime Adventures is the Roblox game that lets you live the dream and team up with characters inspired by various anime with the aim of trying to save the world. As you work through the various challenges, you can collect new allies, and get them to help you take on waves of dangerous foes. However, it can take a while to get these as you'll need to purchase them with Gems and that's where this guide can help.

Anime Adventures codes help you get your hands on a bunch of free gems that you can then spend at the Summon shop. In the shop, you can choose which rarity of character you want to buy, and to take on your adventures. Therefore, the more gems you have, the more allies you can have and the more enemies you can defeat.

Working Anime Adventures Codes

HOLLOW - 250 Gems

- 250 Gems QUESTFIX - 150 Gems

- 150 Gems kingluffy - Legendary Summon Ticket

- Legendary Summon Ticket toadboigaming - Legendary Summon Ticket

- Legendary Summon Ticket noclypso - Legendary Summon Ticket

- Legendary Summon Ticket fictionthefirst - Legendary Summon Ticket

- Legendary Summon Ticket subtomaokuma - Legendary Summon Ticket

- Legendary Summon Ticket subtokelvingts - Legendary Summon Ticket

- Legendary Summon Ticket subtoblamspot - Legendary Summon Ticket

Expired Anime Adventures Codes

MUGENTRAIN

GHOUL

FIRSTRAIDS

DATAFIX

MARINEFORD

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

CHALLENGEFIX

RELEASE

TWOMILLION

How to redeem Anime Adventures Codes

Once you've chosen the code that you wish to redeem, follow these simple steps to claim your rewards:

Launch Anime Adventures Head to the park area Look around for the stall with the words 'CODES' floating above it Walk up to the stall And enter your code into the text box that appears

Looking for more anime-inspired games? For budding pirates, check out our A One Piece game codes or our Blox Fruits codes. Or also check out our page dedicated to Titan Warfare codes.