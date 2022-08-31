If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Anime Adventures Codes: Free Gems [September 2022]

Live your Anime dream.
Marie Pritchard avatar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Contributor
Published on
Anime Adventures official Roblox key art
September 1st, 2022: We added new codes!

Anime Adventures is the Roblox game that lets you live the dream and team up with characters inspired by various anime with the aim of trying to save the world. As you work through the various challenges, you can collect new allies, and get them to help you take on waves of dangerous foes. However, it can take a while to get these as you'll need to purchase them with Gems and that's where this guide can help.

Anime Adventures codes help you get your hands on a bunch of free gems that you can then spend at the Summon shop. In the shop, you can choose which rarity of character you want to buy, and to take on your adventures. Therefore, the more gems you have, the more allies you can have and the more enemies you can defeat.

Watch on YouTube

Working Anime Adventures Codes

  • HOLLOW - 250 Gems
  • QUESTFIX - 150 Gems
  • kingluffy - Legendary Summon Ticket
  • toadboigaming - Legendary Summon Ticket
  • noclypso - Legendary Summon Ticket
  • fictionthefirst - Legendary Summon Ticket
  • subtomaokuma - Legendary Summon Ticket
  • subtokelvingts - Legendary Summon Ticket
  • subtoblamspot - Legendary Summon Ticket

Expired Anime Adventures Codes

  • MUGENTRAIN
  • GHOUL
  • FIRSTRAIDS
  • DATAFIX
  • MARINEFORD
  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
  • CHALLENGEFIX
  • RELEASE
  • TWOMILLION

How to redeem Anime Adventures Codes

Once you've chosen the code that you wish to redeem, follow these simple steps to claim your rewards:

  1. Launch Anime Adventures
  2. Head to the park area
  3. Look around for the stall with the words 'CODES' floating above it
  4. Walk up to the stall
  5. And enter your code into the text box that appears
Anime Adventures Code Redemption Stall, a white arrow is pointing to the Codes stall

Looking for more anime-inspired games? For budding pirates, check out our A One Piece game codes or our Blox Fruits codes. Or also check out our page dedicated to Titan Warfare codes.

Tagged With

About the Author

Marie Pritchard avatar

Marie Pritchard

Contributor

Marie has been playing games ever since she was a small child and is still incredibly attached to her Gameboy Advance. When she isn't getting lost in Horizon Zero Dawn, she's causing havoc around Los Santos and replaying Jak & Daxter.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More On Roblox

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch