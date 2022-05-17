Battle to become the winner and defend your home in this Roblox game inspired by the popular anime Attack on Titan. You can titan shift and become one of the humanoid giants to crush your opponents in PVP mode, or you can work together to take down Abnormal Titans in PVE mode. No matter what mode you choose, cash and items will help you to become stronger so you can do your best to avoid being eaten.

As with most of the games on Roblox, there are codes for you to worry about too. We've gathered all the Titan Warfare codes in one place for you here. These codes can reward you with extra cash, keys, and much more. Titan Warfare's developer, the awesome ninja people, release codes to celebrate milestone events and updates, which means they can appear and disappear quite quickly. Make sure to check back here regularly to find out what's new.

All Working Titan Warfare Codes

Last Checked: 16th May 2022

YEL3NA : Free Rewards and Cash

: Free Rewards and Cash K3NNY : $500 and Keys

: $500 and Keys ANN1E : $300 and x2 Keys

: $300 and x2 Keys CALCTUTOR : Free Rewards

: Free Rewards ILOVETITANWARFARE: Free Rewards

All Expired Titan Warefare Codes

MOB1LE_PVP

300K_LIKES

CASH_MONEY123

XBOXGAMING

45KLIKESYAY

5MILVISITS

MAGATH123

How to redeem codes in Titan Warfare

To redeem codes in Titan Warfare, you need to:

Open the game Choose a game mode (PVE, PVP) Enter the shop using the shop icon (it looks like a little market stall). You can enter the shop before you spawn into the live game or when you are in the live session itself. The shop will open in a new window in the middle of your screen. On the bottom left-hand side of this window will be a textbox. Put your code into this textbox to redeem it.

If you successfully redeem your code, the rewards will instantly be applied to their assigned places. Cash will go straight into your in-game funds and keys will be stashed under their icon in the "skins" section of the shop. Codes for this game are case sensitive, so make sure you pay close attention when you are typing them out. Alternatively, you could copy and paste them to avoid any problems.

