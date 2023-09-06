Watch PAX West Insider now!

Blade Ball codes for September 2023

A Roblox character strikes a moving grey ball with a sword in the popular game Blade Ball.
Image credit: VG247/Wiggity.
5th September 2023

Blade Ball is a fast and frantic Roblox game that will test your reaction skills. The experience is like a cross between dodgeball and a battle royale game. Your character is dropped into an arena with 11 other players, and you have to be the last one standing. Players have to bat away a moving ball whenever it locks onto them, and send it flying towards someone else.

The increasing speed of the ball and quick reactions of other players can make matches in Blade Ball extremely chaotic. At times it almost has the tempo of an intense game of air hockey, as the ball pings between different players over and over again until someone is hit. If you're struggling to keep up you can always redeem a couple of Blade Ball codes to help power up your character. Codes offer useful freebies like Coins, which are needed to buy new abilities or spin for new weapons and explosions.

Working Blade Ball codes

  • 10000LIKES: Rewards, new servers only (NEW!)
  • 5000LIKES: 100 Coins (NEW!)

Expired Blade Ball codes

  • ThxForSupport: Rewards
  • 1000LIKES: 99 Coins

How to redeem Blade Ball codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Blade Ball? Here's what you need to do:

  1. Launch Blade Ball in Roblox.
  2. Once you drop in-game click the 'Extra' button in the top left.
    3. Arrow pointing at the button players need to press to head towards the codes screen in the Roblox game Blade Ball.
    Image credit: VG247/Wiggity.
  3. In the drop down menu select 'Codes'.
    4. Arrow pointing at the button players need to press to access the codes screen in the Roblox game Blade Ball.
    Image credit: VG247/Wiggity.
  4. This will open up a codes menu with a textbox.
    5. Arrow pointing at the codes menu in the Roblox game Blade Ball.
    Image credit: VG247/Wiggity.
  5. Type a code into the textbox and then press the tick button next to it.

If the code you entered is valid, the text in the textbox will change to 'Successfully claimed!' If the code you entered is not working then you'll get an 'Invalid code!' error message instead. Codes for Roblox games normally expire quick, so if you see a code you're interested in for Blade Ball then don't delay in redeeming it.

Just finished a game of Blade Ball and looking for something else to play? For help with other popular Roblox experiences check out our list of Blox Fruits codes, Peroxide codes, Untitled Boxing Game codes, Arm Wrestle Simulator codes and Anime Adventures codes to earn plenty of useful freebies.

