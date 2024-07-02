Admin RNG codes for July 2024

Admin RNG takes the Roblox RNG trend to another level by giving players rarer and rarer admin privileges. In this game, you’ll spin for rare commands and then use them on other players — and commands can do everything from changing other players’ time of day to throwing them off the map and cloning them, so there’s a lot worth rolling for.

Hoping to grab some rarer command privileges? You can use Admin RNG codes to grab some Super Spins (which guarantee rarer commands) and Luck Boosts. The game’s developers usually post these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Admin RNG code right here to save you some rolling time.

All working Admin RNG codes

3kLikes! : 30% Luck Boost (5 minutes)

: 30% Luck Boost (5 minutes) 6KLIKES : 1 Super Spin

: 1 Super Spin 15KLIKES : 2 Super Spins

: 2 Super Spins specialCode333 : 1 Super Spin

: 1 Super Spin UPDATE1111: 1 Super Spin

All expired Admin RNG codes

Admin RNG doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to add them to this list!

How do I redeem codes in Admin RNG?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Admin RNG? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Admin RNG in Roblox. Make sure you’re in the game’s Roblox group — you won’t be able to redeem codes without joining. Click the settings button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Admin RNG Enter your code in the field at the bottom of the menu that pops up and hit enter to confirm. Image credit: VG247/Admin RNG

