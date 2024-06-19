Horrors RNG codes for June 2024

Horrors RNG is a luck-based Roblox game where you’ll roll over and over again to try to collect the rarest auras. In this game, though, the auras are horror-themed, and you’ll carry everything from a fiery summoning circle to a starry abyss around with you as you walk around the game’s spooky world.

Rolling for rare auras can be time-consuming, but you can luckily use Horrors RNG codes to stock up on some luck boosts. These boosts stack, meaning you can multiply your luck by quite a bit to get the chance to roll much rarer auras.

Development team Trumpet Skull Development typically shares these codes on the game’s Roblox page in celebration of player milestones, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all current and expired Horrors RNG codes right here so you can get back to rolling… just don’t get too scared!

All working Horrors RNG codes

RELEASE : 2x Luck Boost (20 minutes)

: 2x Luck Boost (20 minutes) 5000WOWS : 1.5x Luck Boost (25 minutes)

: 1.5x Luck Boost (25 minutes) THANKYOU2000: 1.5x Luck Boost (20 minutes)

All expired Horrors RNG codes

Roll

500LIKES

How do I redeem codes in Horrors RNG?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Horrors RNG? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Horrors RNG in Roblox. Click the 'Codes' button in the top left corner of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Trumpet Skull Development Enter your code in the field and hit 'REDEEM'. Image credit: VG247/Trumpet Skull Development

