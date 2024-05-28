Card RNG codes for May 2024

Card RNG is a luck-based Roblox game where you’ll open packs of cards and try to earn the rarest cards possible to beat NPCs in card battles. As you earn rarer and rarer cards, you’ll make it to new worlds and defeat each world’s boss (and, most importantly, get to flex your rarest card to other players).

If you want to level up your Card RNG experience, you can use Card RNG codes to grab a handful of free potions, which will either boost your speed or luck. These codes are normally shared in the game’s Discord server by developer Gamebad Studios, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Card RNG code right here.

All working Card RNG codes

!code FUSIONHAA : 1 Speed Potion, 3 Event Speed Potions, 3 Event Luck Potions

: 1 Speed Potion, 3 Event Speed Potions, 3 Event Luck Potions !code COMPENSATION : 1 Speed Potion II

: 1 Speed Potion II !code 3000 : 3 Event Luck Potions

: 3 Event Luck Potions !code THREEFIVE? : 1 Event Speed Potion

: 1 Event Speed Potion !code FOUR:O : 2 Event Luck Potions

: 2 Event Luck Potions !code YEAR2500 : 2 Event Speed Potions, 2 Event Luck Potions

: 2 Event Speed Potions, 2 Event Luck Potions !code ONEPOINTFIVE : 3 Event Luck Potions

: 3 Event Luck Potions !code NBA2K : 3 Event Speed Potions

: 3 Event Speed Potions !code CRYSTAL : 4 Event Speed Potions, 2 Event Luck Potions

: 4 Event Speed Potions, 2 Event Luck Potions !code QUARTERBACK : 3 Event Luck Potions

: 3 Event Luck Potions !code FULLK : 3 Event Speed Potions, 3 Event Luck Potions

: 3 Event Speed Potions, 3 Event Luck Potions !code HALFAK : 5 Event Speed Potions, 10 Event Luck Potions

: 5 Event Speed Potions, 10 Event Luck Potions !code FOHUNNEDMOMMYDAY : 1 Event Speed Potion, 1 Event Luck Potion

: 1 Event Speed Potion, 1 Event Luck Potion !code 300ISCOOL : 2 Event Speed Potions

: 2 Event Speed Potions !code WOWZERS200 : 3 Event Luck Potions

: 3 Event Luck Potions !code 100LS: 3 Event Luck Potions

All expired Card RNG codes

!code NURTURE

!code SPIDER

!code PRAYFORHERA

!code RANKED

How do I redeem codes in Card RNG?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Card RNG? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Card RNG in Roblox. Open up the chat box. Image credit: VG247/gamebad studios Type your code in the chat (make sure to include “!code “ before the code or it won’t work!).

