Dress to Impress codes for March 2024

Dress to Impress is a Roblox fashion game where you’ll embark on a modeling mission with a few other models. You’ll be given a theme and have five minutes to dress the part, whether it’s for Valentine’s Day, a trip to the arcade, or a study session at a library. Then, you’ll strut down the runway and watch your fellow models do the same as you rate their outfits.

It can be tricky to put together the perfect outfit to get high ratings without spending Robux to unlock new clothes, but luckily, you can unlock a few bonus clothing items that just might be enough to put you on the pedestal using codes. These codes are typically distributed in the Dress to Impress's Roblox group, but we’ve compiled a list of all of the current Dress to Impress codes to help you get back to the runway (with some new clothes!) as soon as possible.

All working Dress to Impress codes

LANA : Shorts, top, and leg warmers

: Shorts, top, and leg warmers TEKKYOOZ : Purse

: Purse LEAHASHE : Sweatpants and sweatshirt

: Sweatpants and sweatshirt LANABOW : Bow

: Bow LABOOTS: Boots

All expired Dress to Impress codes

DOLLISTA

DOLLISTAGRAM

CHERRY

VALENTINESDAY

How do I redeem codes in Dress to Impress?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Dress to Impress? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Dress to Impress in Roblox. During the dress-up or lobby phase (this won’t appear during the runway phase), click the pink codes button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: Dress to Impress Official Group/VG247 Input your code in the field that pops up and press the checkmark button. Image credit: Dress to Impress Official Group/VG247 To wear clothes you unlocked through codes, click the same codes button and click the clothing item in the codes menu.

