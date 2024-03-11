If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pet Catchers codes for March 2024

How to redeem Pet Catchers codes in Roblox.

Artwork for Pet Catchers!
Image credit: Rumble Studios
Amelia Zollner
Guide by Amelia Zollner Contributor
Published on

Pet Catchers is a Roblox pet collecting game where you’ll embark on a journey to collect over 150 pets. You’ll start out in a big field of pets, and from there, you’ll work to unlock new areas with rarer pets, whether it’s through completing quests, going fishing, fighting bosses, playing minigames, or just simply collecting more pets — the choice is yours.

If you’re in a hurry to fill out your pets list, you can luckily grab a few freebies using the game’s codes system. These codes are pretty varied and will get you everything from Treats for luring in new pets to Powerups (and even the occasional free powerful pet). You can usually find these codes on the development team's Twitter account, but we’ve compiled a list of all of the current Pet Catchers codes to help you and your pets get back to exploring right away.

All working Pet Catchers codes

  • runes: 1 Seafarer Rune, 1 Fatal Strike Rune, 1 Critical Hit Rune
  • void: 1 Void Cherry
  • update1: 1 Golden Cherry
  • ilovefishing: 3 Sea Elixirs, 1 Seafarer Rune
  • cherry: 1 Golden Cherry
  • release: 500 Coins, 1 Coin Elixir
  • lucky: 3 Lucky Elixirs
  • gravypet: 1 Gravycatman Pal, 200 Wildberries, 3 Coin Elixirs
  • russoplays: 1 Russo Pal, 200 Wildberries, 3 Coin Elixirs
  • brite: 1 Brite Pal, 200 Wildberries, 3 Coin Elixirs

All expired Pet Catchers codes

Pet Catchers is a relatively new game, so it doesn’t have any expired codes yet. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Pet Catchers?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Pet Catchers? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Launch Pet Catchers in Roblox.
  2. Click the "Extra" button on the left side of your screen.
    A screenshot from Pet Catchers in Roblox showing the game's extras button.
    Image credit: Rumble Studios/VG247
  3. Click the "Codes" button that pops up next to it.
    A screenshot from Pet Catchers in Roblox showing the game's codes button.
    Image credit: Rumble Studios/VG247
  4. Enter your code in the field and press "Enter".
    A screenshot from Pet Catchers in Roblox showing the game's codes menu.
    Image credit: Rumble Studios/VG247

