Pet Catchers codes for March 2024
How to redeem Pet Catchers codes in Roblox.
Pet Catchers is a Roblox pet collecting game where you’ll embark on a journey to collect over 150 pets. You’ll start out in a big field of pets, and from there, you’ll work to unlock new areas with rarer pets, whether it’s through completing quests, going fishing, fighting bosses, playing minigames, or just simply collecting more pets — the choice is yours.
If you’re in a hurry to fill out your pets list, you can luckily grab a few freebies using the game’s codes system. These codes are pretty varied and will get you everything from Treats for luring in new pets to Powerups (and even the occasional free powerful pet). You can usually find these codes on the development team's Twitter account, but we’ve compiled a list of all of the current Pet Catchers codes to help you and your pets get back to exploring right away.
All working Pet Catchers codes
- runes: 1 Seafarer Rune, 1 Fatal Strike Rune, 1 Critical Hit Rune
- void: 1 Void Cherry
- update1: 1 Golden Cherry
- ilovefishing: 3 Sea Elixirs, 1 Seafarer Rune
- cherry: 1 Golden Cherry
- release: 500 Coins, 1 Coin Elixir
- lucky: 3 Lucky Elixirs
- gravypet: 1 Gravycatman Pal, 200 Wildberries, 3 Coin Elixirs
- russoplays: 1 Russo Pal, 200 Wildberries, 3 Coin Elixirs
- brite: 1 Brite Pal, 200 Wildberries, 3 Coin Elixirs
All expired Pet Catchers codes
Pet Catchers is a relatively new game, so it doesn’t have any expired codes yet. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!
How do I redeem codes in Pet Catchers?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Pet Catchers? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Pet Catchers in Roblox.
- Click the "Extra" button on the left side of your screen.
- Click the "Codes" button that pops up next to it.
- Enter your code in the field and press "Enter".
Done chasing (and hopefully catching) pets in Pet Catchers but looking for another Roblox game? Head to our codes guides to get a head start in Arm Wrestle Simulator, Anime Champions, One Fruit Simulator, Untitled Boxing Game, and Anime Fighters.