Pet Catchers codes for March 2024

Pet Catchers is a Roblox pet collecting game where you’ll embark on a journey to collect over 150 pets. You’ll start out in a big field of pets, and from there, you’ll work to unlock new areas with rarer pets, whether it’s through completing quests, going fishing, fighting bosses, playing minigames, or just simply collecting more pets — the choice is yours.

If you’re in a hurry to fill out your pets list, you can luckily grab a few freebies using the game’s codes system. These codes are pretty varied and will get you everything from Treats for luring in new pets to Powerups (and even the occasional free powerful pet). You can usually find these codes on the development team's Twitter account, but we’ve compiled a list of all of the current Pet Catchers codes to help you and your pets get back to exploring right away.

All working Pet Catchers codes

runes : 1 Seafarer Rune, 1 Fatal Strike Rune, 1 Critical Hit Rune

: 1 Seafarer Rune, 1 Fatal Strike Rune, 1 Critical Hit Rune void : 1 Void Cherry

: 1 Void Cherry update1 : 1 Golden Cherry

: 1 Golden Cherry ilovefishing : 3 Sea Elixirs, 1 Seafarer Rune

: 3 Sea Elixirs, 1 Seafarer Rune cherry : 1 Golden Cherry

: 1 Golden Cherry release : 500 Coins, 1 Coin Elixir

: 500 Coins, 1 Coin Elixir lucky : 3 Lucky Elixirs

: 3 Lucky Elixirs gravypet : 1 Gravycatman Pal, 200 Wildberries, 3 Coin Elixirs

: 1 Gravycatman Pal, 200 Wildberries, 3 Coin Elixirs russoplays : 1 Russo Pal, 200 Wildberries, 3 Coin Elixirs

: 1 Russo Pal, 200 Wildberries, 3 Coin Elixirs brite: 1 Brite Pal, 200 Wildberries, 3 Coin Elixirs

All expired Pet Catchers codes

Pet Catchers is a relatively new game, so it doesn’t have any expired codes yet. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Pet Catchers?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Pet Catchers? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Pet Catchers in Roblox. Click the "Extra" button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: Rumble Studios/VG247 Click the "Codes" button that pops up next to it. Image credit: Rumble Studios/VG247 Enter your code in the field and press "Enter". Image credit: Rumble Studios/VG247

