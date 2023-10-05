5th October 2023: We added new Anime Champions Simulator codes.

Anime Champions Simulator is a popular Roblox game from the creator of Anime Fighters. The idle RPG has you travelling to a galaxy filled with worlds inspired by hit anime shows like One Piece, Naruto and Demon Slayer. You'll recruit characters based on these shows and assemble a team ready to face a galaxy-spanning threat.

Each planet you head to is filled with enemies you can fight, and Orbs you can use to add new Champions to your team. Orbs are where the game's gacha-style mechanic comes into play, with different planets having different heroes you can spin for using the in-game Coins currency. If you're running low on funds, you can always redeem a couple of Anime Champions Simulator codes to get free boosts so you can earn coins quicker. Codes also offer other goodies like Diamonds, which are used to upgrade abilities.

Working Anime Champions Simulator codes

100thousand : 5k diamonds (NEW!)

: 5k diamonds (NEW!) update1 : Free boosts

: Free boosts shutdown3 : 5k diamonds and free items

: 5k diamonds and free items 1million : 5k diamonds, 50 talent tokens and 25 premium medals

: 5k diamonds, 50 talent tokens and 25 premium medals release: 5k diamonds and 50 talent tokens

Expired Anime Champions Simulator codes

shutdown2

shutdown1

How to redeem Anime Champions Simulator codes

To redeem codes in Anime Champions Simulator, you need to head to the shop menu and then click on the Twitter icon to access the codes section.

Here's a step-by-step guide on redeeming codes for ACS:

Launch Anime Champions Simulator in Roblox. Once you drop in-game click the shopping trolley icon on the left. Image credit: VG247/Bura ACS Then, on the 'Store' menu select the Twitter icon on the right. Image credit: VG247/Bura ACS You will then see a 'Redeem Codes' section with a textbox. Image credit: VG247/Bura ACS Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Redeem' button.

If the code you entered is active, a notification will appear on screen letting you know it has been redeemed successfully. The notification you receive is different for each code, with developers Bura ACS often sending players a message thanking them for playing Anime Champions Simulator when they redeem a code, which is a nice personal touch.

But if the code you entered is no longer working, you'll get a more standard 'Code expired' error message instead. Codes for Roblox games don't last forever, and are typically time sensitive, so it's always best to redeem a new code as soon as possible.

