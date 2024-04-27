How to watch Evo Japan 2024
Our quick guide on how you can go about watching Evo Japan this year.
To help you out, we've written this quick guide that'll run you through everything you need to know about the Evo Japan schedule. It'll answer a variety of questions like when is Evo Japan? Where do I watch Evo Japan? And who can forget, what games are at Evo Japan!
When is Evo Japan
Evo Japan runs from April 27 to April 29, with finals for various games spread across all three days.The event starts on April 27 at 10AM JST / 2AM GMT / 9PM EDT / 6PM PDT. Full a full tournament stream schedule, you can check out the image provided by Evo Japan below.
Where do I watch Evo Japan
Evo Japan has a selection of official streaming channels you can tune into to check out the games and reveals live. There are also English speaking streams too, which you can use to experience the event with the aid of commentators offering entertainment and perhaps the occasional translation.
The english speaking streams for Evo Japan are:Watch party stream (Twitch) - https://www.twitch.tv/animeilluminati Watch party stream (YouTube) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8fse9qXiBA Main Evo Japan Stream (Twitch) - https://www.twitch.tv/evo Main Evo Japan Stream (YouTube) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8fse9qXiBA
If you want to watch the grand finals for each game, you'll be able to tune into any of these streams and they'll be focused in on them, as they're obviously the main attraction for these kinds of events.
What games are at Evo Japan?
The following games are being played competitively at Evo Japan:
- Street Fighter 6
- Tekken 8
- Street Fighter 3: Third Strike
- Undernight In-Birth
- Guilty Gear Strive
- The King of Fighters XV
- 2XKO
- HunterxHunter NenxImpact
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
In addition, there are games being shown off at this event that aren't even out yet, including:
You can expect gameplay footage for those games, as well as reveals for the main tournament games too, shown off throughout the weekend!
