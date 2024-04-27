How to watch Evo Japan 2024

is finally here! Your one stop shop for everything fighting game related this season, live from Tokyo Japan. For those who want to see the height of competition, or maybe some lush looking video game and DLC reveals, it's an absolute must-see this weekend. But maybe you don't know the schedule, or where to watch it. A serious problem.

To help you out, we've written this quick guide that'll run you through everything you need to know about the Evo Japan schedule. It'll answer a variety of questions like when is Evo Japan? Where do I watch Evo Japan? And who can forget, what games are at Evo Japan!

When is Evo Japan

Evo Japan runs from April 27 to April 29, with finals for various games spread across all three days.

Image credit: Evo

Where do I watch Evo Japan

Full a full tournament stream schedule, you can check out the image provided by Evo Japan below.

Evo Japan has a selection of official streaming channels you can tune into to check out the games and reveals live. There are also English speaking streams too, which you can use to experience the event with the aid of commentators offering entertainment and perhaps the occasional translation.

The english speaking streams for Evo Japan are:

- https://www.twitch.tv/animeilluminati- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8fse9qXiBA- https://www.twitch.tv/evo- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8fse9qXiBA

If you want to watch the grand finals for each game, you'll be able to tune into any of these streams and they'll be focused in on them, as they're obviously the main attraction for these kinds of events.

What games are at Evo Japan?

The following games are being played competitively at Evo Japan: