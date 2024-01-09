Ultra UnFair codes for January 2024

9th January 2024: We added new Ultra UnFair codes.

Ultra UnFair is an anime fighting game in Roblox that’s inspired by the webtoon unOrdinary. In this game, you’ll run around fighting characters to earn the chance to roll for new special abilities and upgrade your character.

To get new abilities, equipment, and stat upgrades, you’ll need to spend a lot of in-game cash. You’ll certainly earn your fair share of money by defeating characters, but if you’re in a hurry to roll for as many abilities as possible, you can speed up the process by inputting some codes for free cash. Developers normally post these codes on Twitter or on the game’s Roblox page, but if you’re not in the mood to scrounge around, we’ve done all of the hard work for you and compiled this handy list of Ultra UnFair codes so you can get back to fighting and rolling for new abilities as soon as possible.

All working Ultra UnFair codes

!HAPPYNEWYEAR : Luck Boost (NEW!)

: Luck Boost (NEW!) !MERRYCHRISTMAS : Rewards (NEW!)

: Rewards (NEW!) !MERRYCHRISTMASTWO : Rewards (NEW!)

: Rewards (NEW!) !UPDATETWO : Rewards (NEW!)

: Rewards (NEW!) !LAGFIXES : 75k money

: 75k money !RELEASE: 25k money

All expired Ultra UnFair codes

!UPDATEONE

How do I redeem codes in Ultra UnFair?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Ultra UnFair? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Ultra UnFair in Roblox. Click the chat icon in the top left corner of the screen. Image credit: VG247/BtKing Studios Input your code in the chat and hit enter.

