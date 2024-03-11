Legend of Mushroom codes for March 2024

Legend of Mushroom is a mobile fighting game where you’ll embark on adventures as a tiny mushroom. As your adorable little mushroom does most of the work for you, you’ll draw gear from a magic lamp, draw new skills from the game’s gacha machine, and sell old items to earn XP, letting your mushroom grow stronger to take on trickier bosses.

It’s easy to sit back and let your mushroom do the work while fighting off waves of equally adorable foes, but if you’re set on grabbing new skills from the game’s gacha system, you might be in need of some spare Diamonds or Skill Coupons, and that’s where codes come in. Legend of Mushroom’s development team, Joy Net Games, luckily releases codes that just might give you the extra push you need to beat whatever level you’re stuck on. Joy Net Games typically posts these codes online, but we’ve gone ahead and compiled a list of all of the current Legend of Mushroom codes to help you (and your mushroom) get past the next boss.

All working Legend of Mushroom codes

THANKYOU

LOM2024

WELCOME

LOM7777

LOM1777

LOMVIP

All expired Legend of Mushroom codes

You're in luck, as Legends of Mushroom is still a very new game, none of the codes have yet expired.

How do I redeem codes in Legend of Mushroom?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Legend of Mushroom? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Legend of Mushroom. If you haven’t already, hit level 10 and complete stage 1-10 — codes won’t work before you do this. Click your avatar in the top left corner of your screen. Image credit: Joy Net/VG247 Click your avatar again in the menu that pops up. Image credit: Joy Net/VG247 Hit the blue "Redeem Code" button on the right side of the menu that pops up. Image credit: Joy Net/VG247 Enter your code in the field and press "Exchange". Image credit: Joy Net/VG247

