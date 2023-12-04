Whiteout Survival codes for December 2023

Whiteout Survival is a mobile strategy game where your goal is to survive a glacial apocalypse. If you’re up for the chilly challenge, you’ll have to protect a colorful cast of survivors from the cold while managing a base and fighting off enemies.

There are quite a few things you can do in-game to earn currency and XP in Whiteout Survival, but one of the fastest ways to get ahead quickly is by redeeming codes. These codes will get you everything from coveted currencies like Gems and Gold Keys to basic resources like Wood and Iron, all of which will help you grow your base. Here’s our list of Whiteout Survival codes shared by developers to help keep you and your survivors as warm as possible.

All working Whiteout Survival codes

Unfortunately, all of the current Whiteout Survival codes have expired. The developer, Century Games, frequently posts codes in its Discord server, and we’ll be sure to update this page whenever a new code drops.

All expired Whiteout Survival codes

Spooky2023

5wYEo2wLj

STATE500

T8x3K2

rK9rzXwX9

COMEBACK

8k9X3P

DC300K

STATE300

9eR2d

N4rapZwa4

STATE100

DC100K

jK8pL

WONDERFULMOM

Featured317

WDAY2023

gBw8JmVq8

DC30K

MayDay2023

WOSEaster

Happyday

FB50K

THX40K

THX30K

Halloween

feastseaso

Discord500k

STATE600

How to redeem codes on Android

Not sure how to redeem codes in Whiteout Survival? The process is slightly different on Android and IOS. Here’s what you’ll need to do if you’re on Android:

Launch Whiteout Survival. If you haven’t already, complete the tutorial. Click your avatar in the top left corner of the screen. Click the Settings button in the bottom left corner of the screen. Click the Gift Code button. Enter your code and hit “Redeem.”

How to redeem codes on iOS

If you’re on IOS, the Whiteout Survival code redemption process is slightly more complicated. No worries, though — we’ve got you covered! Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Whiteout Survival. Click your avatar in the top left corner of the screen. Image credit: Century Games/VG247 Take note of your Player ID, or the set of numbers under your username. Image credit: Century Games/VG247 With your Player ID noted, head to the official Whiteout Survival code redemption page online. Enter your Player ID in the Player ID field. Image credit: Century Games Enter your code in the next field and hit redeem. Go back into the Whiteout Survival app. Click the mail icon in the bottom right corner of the screen. Claim your new rewards!

Looking for help with any other mobile games, check out our guides for free Monopoly Go Dice, free Coin Master spins, DBD mobile codes and NBA 2K Mobile codes.