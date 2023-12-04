Whiteout Survival codes for December 2023
Cold as ice.
Whiteout Survival is a mobile strategy game where your goal is to survive a glacial apocalypse. If you’re up for the chilly challenge, you’ll have to protect a colorful cast of survivors from the cold while managing a base and fighting off enemies.
There are quite a few things you can do in-game to earn currency and XP in Whiteout Survival, but one of the fastest ways to get ahead quickly is by redeeming codes. These codes will get you everything from coveted currencies like Gems and Gold Keys to basic resources like Wood and Iron, all of which will help you grow your base. Here’s our list of Whiteout Survival codes shared by developers to help keep you and your survivors as warm as possible.
- All working Whiteout Survival codes
- All expired Whiteout Survival codes
- How to redeem codes on Android
- How to redeem codes on IOS
Unfortunately, all of the current Whiteout Survival codes have expired. The developer, Century Games, frequently posts codes in its Discord server, and we’ll be sure to update this page whenever a new code drops.
- Spooky2023
- 5wYEo2wLj
- STATE500
- T8x3K2
- rK9rzXwX9
- COMEBACK
- 8k9X3P
- DC300K
- STATE300
- 9eR2d
- N4rapZwa4
- STATE100
- DC100K
- jK8pL
- WONDERFULMOM
- Featured317
- WDAY2023
- gBw8JmVq8
- DC30K
- MayDay2023
- WOSEaster
- Happyday
- FB50K
- THX40K
- THX30K
- Halloween
- feastseaso
- Discord500k
- STATE600
How to redeem codes on Android
Not sure how to redeem codes in Whiteout Survival? The process is slightly different on Android and IOS. Here’s what you’ll need to do if you’re on Android:
- Launch Whiteout Survival.
- If you haven’t already, complete the tutorial.
- Click your avatar in the top left corner of the screen.
- Click the Settings button in the bottom left corner of the screen.
- Click the Gift Code button.
- Enter your code and hit “Redeem.”
How to redeem codes on iOS
If you’re on IOS, the Whiteout Survival code redemption process is slightly more complicated. No worries, though — we’ve got you covered! Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Whiteout Survival.
- Click your avatar in the top left corner of the screen.
- Take note of your Player ID, or the set of numbers under your username.
- With your Player ID noted, head to the official Whiteout Survival code redemption page online.
- Enter your Player ID in the Player ID field.
- Enter your code in the next field and hit redeem.
- Go back into the Whiteout Survival app.
- Click the mail icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.
- Claim your new rewards!
