Sleeper hit anime The Apothecary Diaries gets a season 2 release date and a teaser trailer that looks to promise lots more drama and mysteries

Last year's anime adaptation of The Apothecary Diaries was a bit of a surprise hit, and now after a bit of a wait, there's a release date for season 2.

For the most part when you think of last year's big popular anime you're probably going to remember series like Frieren: Beyond Journey's End or the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, but those in the know will have noticed that The Apothecary Diaries was quite popular too. If you don't know it, but you've seen a period piece anime featuring a girl with dark green hair and lighter green robes hanging out with a much-too-handsome gentleman with flowing purple locks, then it turns out you do know it! And those of you that are fans of the show will be quite happy to hear, and see, that a teaser trailer has been shared, with a release date too: January 10, 2025.

That's only a little under three months away now, so you really don't have to wait long, and while the teaser is only in Japanese, it's looking like there'll be plenty of drama to come with this one too. Based on a light novel series, an official description from Crunchyroll explains, "Maomao lived a peaceful life with her apothecary father. Until one day, she’s sold as a lowly servant to the emperor’s palace. But she wasn’t meant for a compliant life among royalty. So when imperial heirs fall ill, she decides to step in and find a cure! This catches the eye of Jinshi, a handsome palace official who promotes her. Now, she’s making a name for herself solving medical mysteries!"

Just this July Crunchyroll confirmed that it would be streaming the second season of the show, alongside some other series you'll probably be interested in, so you don't even need to worry about how you're going to watch it. Ain't that convenient!