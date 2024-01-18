The best mobile games to play in 2024

Here at VG247 we love video games no matter what platform they're on, but we have to admit that mobile games are a special case all by themselves. While our favourite PC and console games will very often see multi-platform releases, many of the most popular mobile games will be completely unfamiliar to players who don't tend to use their mobile devices for gaming.

And, on the other end of the spectrum, a surprising number of very popular PC and console games that you'd think would never see the light of day on mobile devices can be played on iOS and Android, it turns out. Seems our ever-present pocket computers are actually capable of running some pretty high-end games, which maybe shouldn't surprise us as much as it did when you really think about how good phone hardware can be these days.

Here then, in no particular order, are our picks of the best mobile games you can play right now!

Genshin Impact

Image credit: HoYoverse

Release Date: 2020

2020 Developer: miHoYo

miHoYo Platforms: Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Playable offline: No

No Price: Free-to-play with optional microtransactions

Not many gacha games have managed to become household names in worldwide markets, but it's easy to see why Genshin Impact has become such a notable exception once you've spent some time in its vast fantasy open world. Sometimes compared to a free-to-play Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, fears that the game would be too derivative of its inspiration proved to be unfounded, and after three years, Genshin Impact's large and varied cast of characters in particular have become recognisable in their own right.

We've already alluded to a large part of Genshin's appeal coming from one of the best open worlds in games, and there's so much to do that you'll certainly never get bored — although you might end up slightly overwhelmed. Happily, though, there is an interesting story tying the whole production together, meaning that Genshin has something for everyone, no matter whether you're a lore fan, a character collector, or enjoy ignoring the plot and just exploring.

Take a look at our Genshin Impact codes page if you're looking for some extra Primogems!

Pokémon Go

Image credit: The Pokemon Company/Niantic Labs

Release Date: 2016

2016 Developer: Niantic

Niantic Platforms: Android, iOS

Android, iOS Playable offline: No

No Price: Free-to-play with local advertising and optional microtransactions

Pokémon fans are in the fortunate position of having quite a few mobile games to choose from, and so picking just one for this list wasn't an easy task. But Pokémon Go still stands out as a title that changed the face of mobile gaming when it was released back in 2016, even if it hasn't been as universally beloved over the past couple of years as it seemed to be back at the start.

Eight years after launch, it's easy to forget that Pokémon Go was a new idea in mobile gaming: generating in-game encounters with roaming Pokémon into real-world maps, encouraging players to get out of the house and get some exercise while exploring local areas. Naturally, common sense and an attentive regard for your personal safety is called for when chasing down these digital critters, but if you're a fan of taking gaming-on-the-go to new levels, we still can't recommend Pokémon Go highly enough.

Take a look at our Pokemon GO promo codes if you're planning on playing.

Monument Valley 2

Image credit: Ustwo Games

Release Date: 2017

2017 Developer: Ustwo Games

Ustwo Games Platforms: Android, iOS, PC

Android, iOS, PC Playable offline: Yes

Yes Price: £3 / $4

The Monument Valley series of acclaimed puzzle games challenges you to solve stunning artistic mazes made with impossible geometry. It's a very chill experience that sees you facing off against weird and wonderful architecture in a mind-twisting way that feels surreal, but never sinister or unpleasant.

While both games currently available in the series are very good, Monument Valley 2 is more story-driven than the original, and sees you switching control between a mother and daughter throughout the game's chapters. While not directly aimed at children these games are suitable for all ages, making Monument Valley and its sequel a solid choice for a mobile game with no ads or microtransactions that younger players can enjoy.

Bloons TD 6

Image credit: Ninja Kiwi

Release Date: 2018

2018 Developer: Ninja Kiwi

Ninja Kiwi Platforms: Android, iOS, Apple Arcade, PC, Mac, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Android, iOS, Apple Arcade, PC, Mac, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Playable offline: Yes (single-player modes only)

Yes (single-player modes only) Price: £7 / $7 plus optional microtransactions (included with Netflix subscription)

The long-running Bloons Tower Defense series has been playable on just about every platform imaginable since its 2007 debut, but like many titles that began life as in-browser games, it feels especially at home on mobile even now. Tower Defense games are kind of perfect for mobile, after all, given their simple yet compelling strategic premise and the fact that they're almost-but-not-quite idle games.

In this cutesy and whimsical take on the genre, your goal is to obstruct a series of balloons from reaching their destination with the assistance of a group of monkeys with a variety of weapons and skills at their disposal. Though it may sound silly, it's one of the best games on Apple Arcade and there are actually a lot of systems to get to grips with to get the most out of everything the game has to offer. It does this all while remaining friendly and accessible even to players brand-new to the genre.

Hitman GO / Lara Croft GO

Image credit: Square Enix

Release Date: 2014 / 2015

2014 / 2015 Developer: Square Enix Montreal

Square Enix Montreal Platforms: Android, iOS, PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita

Android, iOS, PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita Playable offline: Yes

Yes Price: £6 / $6 (each)

Mobile spin-offs of AAA franchises are a mixed bag, there's no denying it, but Square Enix Montreal have managed to put together a formula so good it worked twice. Where Hitman GO and Lara Croft GO both succeed is in not being too beholden to the look or feel of the main titles in their respective series too closely, instead focusing on board game-inspired, turn-based puzzle gameplay that's very much its own thing.

Both games are very similar, although you'll be focussing more on stealth to avoid enemies as Agent 47, while Lara Croft takes a more direct approach to dealing with deadly threats with the aid of the environment. It's hard to choose between them and your preference might well be led by whether you prefer Hitman or Tomb Raider in the first place; but even if you don't know a thing about either franchise, there's plenty to enjoy thanks to the stand-alone nature of the GO games.

Stardew Valley

Release Date: Ported to mobile in 2018 (iOS) and 2019 (Android)

Ported to mobile in 2018 (iOS) and 2019 (Android) Developer: ConcernedApe

ConcernedApe Platforms: Android, iOS, PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, Apple Arcade

Android, iOS, PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, Apple Arcade Playable offline: Yes

Yes Price: £5 / $5

All things considered, Stardew Valley took longer to make it to mobile than you'd expect. But the indie juggernaut farming sim is now available to play on just about any platform you'd care to name, including — yes — both iOS and Android devices. And all things considered, it's pretty much a perfect match, given the simple pixel-art graphics and complex interlocking gameplay systems that work so well for short bursts of gaming while out and about.

Consider Stardew Valley on mobile as your antidote to the bad old days of FarmVille! Stardew plays up the life sim elements of farming games considerably, with a compelling story and wide variety of characters to befriend and even romance as you build up your farming empire — to say nothing of the many weird and wonderful elements you'll encounter once you've come to know the town on a deeper level. Given that the game is still receiving regular content updates and only comes at the one-off cost of a fiver, Stardew Valley is pretty much the definitive farming sim on mobile — or anywhere else, for that matter.

Honkai: Star Rail

Image credit: HoYoverse

Release Date: 2023

2023 Developer: miHoYo

miHoYo Platforms: Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 5

Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 5 Playable offline: No

No Price: Free-to-play with optional microtransactions

We've mentioned Genshin Impact already, and while it deserves its place on this list, we actually have a couple of reasons for preferring HoYoverse's follow-up game, Honkai: Star Rail, over its predecessor. For one thing, Star Rail is still just a bit more respectful of your storage limitations, while Genshin — which celebrated its third anniversary last September — is a beast that typically requires dedicated gaming hardware even on mobile at this stage.

But to be honest, in our estimation, Honkai Star Rail is just slightly better as a game, particularly on mobile. The turn-based fights remove some of the frustrations of Genshin's real-time action combat, and while there is still a bit of a levelling grind towards the end, it's less of a slog. We also just clicked with the characters and story a bit more, although admittedly that might be a matter of preference for space opera over sprawling fantasy.

Vampire Survivors

Release Date: 2022

2022 Developer: poncle

poncle Platforms: Android, iOS, PC, Mac, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Android, iOS, PC, Mac, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Playable offline: Yes

Yes Price: Free-to-play with optional ads

The list of GOTY-winning indie games you can play on your mobile device is already very short, but how about a GOTY-winning indie game you can play on your mobile device entirely for free? That's the situation with Vampire Survivors, which was ported to iOS and Android shortly after its launch to discourage illegal knock-offs, and which never asks for your money in any way, shape, or form. The closest it gets to monetisation is the option to watch ads in exchange for modest in-game boosts, which is intentionally non-intrusive and kept within the player's control.

If you're unfamiliar with Vampire Survivors, all you really need to know is that it's a bullet hell roguelike that pits you against waves of monsters (but, curiously, never vampires) and challenges you to survive for 15, 20, or 30-minute runs. These short and sweet sessions made it a perfect choice for mobile porting, and poncle's admirably restrained attitude towards mobile monetisation makes it an all-round excellent choice as a game to enjoy on-the-go.

Gorogoa

Image credit: Jason Roberts / Annapurna Interactive

Release Date: 2017

2017 Developer: Jason Roberts

Jason Roberts Platforms: Android, iOS, PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Android, iOS, PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Playable offline: Yes

Yes Price: £4.90 / $5

Speaking of acclaimed indie games you can play on your mobile device, fans of the excellent indies curated by Annapurna Interactive will definitely not want to miss out on Gorogoa. One of the publishers' first forays into the mobile market, Gorogoa is a simple and gorgeously illustrated puzzle game.

Presented purely through images, Gorogoa tells its story without text, and there are no verbal prompts on-screen. You're left to intuit your way through the two-by-two puzzle grids, interacting with what you see in order to change the environments and advance through a magical realist fairytale.

Marvel Snap

Release Date: 2022

2022 Developer: Second Dinner

Second Dinner Platforms: Android, iOS, PC, Mac

Android, iOS, PC, Mac Playable offline: No

No Price: Free-to-play with optional microtransactions

One of the most acclaimed releases of 2022 across all plaftorms — a rare feat indeed for a mobile game — Marvel Snap undoubtedly benefits from its association with Marvel Comics and, of course, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But there's more to recommend this digital collectable card game than being on-trend with its use of famous characters.

There's no ever-evolving metagame to keep track of in Marvel Snap, allowing players who are new to the genre or don't get to play often to get involved in the fun, while at the same time featuring so many cards — including some pretty deep-cut comics references — to ensure that you can replay it often without getting bored.

Obey Me!

Image credit: NTT Solmare Corp.

Release Date: 2019

2019 Developer: NTT Solmare

NTT Solmare Platforms: Android, iOS

Android, iOS Playable offline: No

No Price: Free-to-play with ads and optional microtransactions

There are enough super-popular otome dating sims available on mobile that they really deserve a list on their own (and who knows, maybe we'll write one someday!). Obey Me! is just one of the titles available in the wider Shall We Date? franchise, which is made up of dozens of different otome mobile games, many of which are (loosely) themed around classics, literature, and mythology in some way.

The pick of the bunch on this occasion, though, has to be Obey Me!, a card-based RPG dating sim which sees you take on the role of a female student at a high school for demons, (and let me just take a moment to assure you that this is all pretty standard as far as anime-style dating sims go). Your potential romantic partners in this case are all loosely themed around the Seven Deadly Sins, and you raise your approval with them through conversations, gift-giving, dance battles, and — for lack of a better phrase — petting the characters on your screen, which is almost as weird as it sounds.

Slay the Spire

Release Date: Ported to mobile in 2020 (iOS) and 2021 (Android)

Ported to mobile in 2020 (iOS) and 2021 (Android) Developer: Mega Crit

Mega Crit Platforms: Android, iOS, PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Android, iOS, PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Playable offline: Yes

Yes Price: £9 / $10

While not originally designed to be played on mobile, Slay the Spire nevertheless makes for a solid mobile gaming experience. One of the first indie games published by Humble Bundle, this acclaimed roguelike deck-building dungeon crawler sees you advancing up the procedurally-generated floors of a tower, battling increasingly tough enemies and bosses along the way.

As in any good roguelike, even failure yields results, as ending a run grants points you can use to upgrade your deck for better odds of success in the future. Refreshingly, despite the deck-building concept being inherently micro-transactable, there are no in-game purchases in Slay the Spire, which is a direct port of the PC/console version of the game.

Ace Attorney Investigations

Image credit: Capcom

Release Date: Ported to mobile in 2017

Ported to mobile in 2017 Developer: Capcom

Capcom Platforms: Android, iOS, Nintendo DS

Android, iOS, Nintendo DS Playable offline: Yes

Yes Price: £14.50 / $16

The Ace Attorney series began life on Nintendo handheld devices, so it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that you can play many of the titles from this long-running courtroom dramedy visual novel franchise on mobile now too. The original trilogy is available on iOS and Android, as are the three games that make up the Apollo Justice Trilogy (though it might be worth holding off on those in light of the upcoming remaster, since at the moment they're still priced individually on mobile and so cost more than you need to pay).

However, the most exciting Ace Attorney experience on mobile right now has to be Ace Attorney Investigations. This 2009 spin-off adventure game starring Phoenix Wright's dearest frenemy Miles Edgeworth isn't available digitally on any other platform any more, and with physical DS cartridges of the game out of print, mobile is the cheapest and easiest way to actually play it these days. It's also one of the most well-received games in the series, with only Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney getting a higher rating from mobile players.

Fate/Grand Order

Release Date: 2015 (English version 2017)

2015 (English version 2017) Developer: Lasengle

Lasengle Platforms: Android, iOS

Android, iOS Playable offline: No

No Price: Free-to-play with ads and optional microtransactions

Fate/Grand Order is a spin-off of the long-running and hugely popular Fate franchise, which began with Japanese-only visual novels before spinning off into various anime, manga, and RPGs that brought the series worldwide recognition. Fate/Grand Order is a turn-based RPG, although with visual novel story sections, and uses a gacha mechanic to add characters to the players' roster.

The Fate setting is massively complex at this point, and this definitely comes across in Fate/Grand Order's story. You'll be pitting your teams of historical/literary/mythology-inspired characters against enemies in order to unlock more of that sweet, sweet lore about your companions and the wider world of the Fate series.

Monopoly Go!

Image credit: Scopely

Release Date: 2023

2023 Developer: Scopely

Scopely Platforms: Android, iOS

Android, iOS Playable offline: No

No Price: Free-to-play with ads and optional microtransactions

This both is and isn't what you'd expect from a mobile adaptation of one of the most famous board games in the world. Rather than a simple digital adaptation of Monopoly that you can play on-the-go with friends, Monopoly Go! brings in some unique mechanics to take advantage of touch-screen interactions, while sticking with the core concept of competitive landlording.

Monopoly Go! understands its job as a mobile game perfectly, for good and bad. There's a significant downside to any game that's built around monetisation before everything else, and it quickly becomes clear that intrusive ads and pushy microtransactions are keeping the lights on for Scopely. Still, if you're a fan of Monopoly Go!, make sure to have a look at our regularly-updated Monopoly Go! Dice Links page for some lovely freebies.

Honourable mentions

Some of our other favourite mobile-exclusive or mobile-first games include 80 Days; Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp; BitLife; Bury Me, My Love; Call of Duty: Mobile; Cthulhu Chronicles; Device 6; Disney Twisted-Wonderland; Fallout Shelter; Fire Emblem Heroes; Florence; Gris; Life is a Game; Magikarp Jump; Mom Hid My Game!; My Child Lebensborn; Mystic Messenger; Neko Atsume; Part Time UFO; Puzzle & Dragons; Poinpy; The Room: Old Sins; the Rusty Lake/Cube Escape series; The Sims FreePlay & The Sims Mobile; Simulacra; Stranger Things: The Game; Tangle Tower; Tears of Themis; Temple Run.

Some of our other favourite multi-platform games with good mobile ports include Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition & Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition, Crazy Taxi Classic; Dead Cells; Donut County; Downwell; Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator; Game Dev Story; Goat Simulator; Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories; Hearthstone; Kentucky Route Zero; LIMBO; Life is Strange & Life is Strange: Before the Storm; Old School RuneScape; Oxenfree; Plants vs. Zombies; Sonic the Hedgehog Classic; The Walking Dead: Seasons 1-3.

