Honkai Star Rail codes for April 2023

26th April, 2023: We added new Honkai Star Rail codes.

Honkai Star Rail is the latest free-to-play game from Genshin Impact makers HoYoverse, and if you want to pull for new characters, you'll need plenty of Stellar Jades. This in-game currency is Star Rail's version of Primogems, and lets you purchase Star Rail Passes which are needed to Warp for characters.

Thankfully though, if you're running short on Stellar Jades you can make use of the HoYoverse's Honkai Star Rail codes. These codes are dished out by HoYoverse and offer a range of freebies, but the main attraction is of course free Stellar Jades. If you're after some free loot we've got details on the latest working Honkai Star Rail codes below.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Working Honkai Star Rail codes

HSRGRANDOPEN1

HSRGRANDOPEN2

HSRGRANDOPEN3

How to redeem Honkai Star Rail codes

Like other HoYoverse games, Honkai Star Rail codes are redeemed online instead of in-game. To get started head to the Honkai Star Rail Redeem Code page in your browser.

Log in with your HoYoverse account and choose the server you use, then enter in your character nickname (the site will hopefully do this for you) and the redemption code you want to claim. If you've entered in a working code, you'll get a notification saying it has gone through, and then you can grab your rewards via the in-game mail system.

How to get more Stellar Jades

Want to get more Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail? There are a number of ways you can earn more of the crucial in-game currency:

Chests - Stellar Jades can be found in Treasure Chests that are scattered across different areas. If you come across a chest or spot one in the distance, make sure you head on over and open it up.

- Stellar Jades can be found in Treasure Chests that are scattered across different areas. If you come across a chest or spot one in the distance, make sure you head on over and open it up. Missions - You can earn Stellar Jades as you progress through the story and complete missions. Stellar Jades are awarded with some Trailblaze and Adventure Missions.

- You can earn Stellar Jades as you progress through the story and complete missions. Stellar Jades are awarded with some Trailblaze and Adventure Missions. Events - Taking part in some limited-time events will also reward you with free Stellar Jades. HoYoverse has already confirmed that the Boulder Town Super League event, which is launching in phase 2 of update 1.0, will dish our Stellar Jades as a reward.

- Taking part in some limited-time events will also reward you with free Stellar Jades. HoYoverse has already confirmed that the Boulder Town Super League event, which is launching in phase 2 of update 1.0, will dish our Stellar Jades as a reward. Warp Trotters - If you come across the Warp Trotter enemy make sure you fight it. Defeating Warp Trotters can earn you Stellar Jades.

- If you come across the Warp Trotter enemy make sure you fight it. Defeating Warp Trotters can earn you Stellar Jades. Simulated Universe - You can earn Stellar Jades via the Weekly Points Reward scheme in the Simulated Universe mode.

- You can earn Stellar Jades via the Weekly Points Reward scheme in the Simulated Universe mode. Forgotten Hall - Stellar Jades can also be earned through the Forgotten Hall game mode.

- Stellar Jades can also be earned through the Forgotten Hall game mode. Tutorials - A small number of Stellar Jades can be earned by going through individual lessons in the Tutorial mode.

- A small number of Stellar Jades can be earned by going through individual lessons in the Tutorial mode. All-Stars Invite Missions - While not Stellar Jades, you can grab a bunch of Warps by completing a few social sharing missions over at the HoYoverse site.

Looking for more help with Honkai Star Rail? Head to our Star Rail tier list so you know which characters to pull for. If you're wondering how the game's gacha system works, then check out our Honkai Star Rail Warp banner guide.