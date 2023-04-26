Looking to create the perfect party in Honkai Star Rail? The new game from Genshin Impact makers HoYoverse features dozens of lovable anime characters that can join you on your space trotting adventures aboard the Astral Express.

Like Genshin, new characters are obtained via the free-to-play RPG's gacha system. Instead of Banners, in Honkai Star Rail this is known as the Warp system, and you'll use Star Rail Passes and the in-game Stellar Jade currency to pull for new characters. To make sure you don't waste any Warps, we've put together a Honkai Star Rail tier list which ranks the best 5 star and 4 star characters so you know who to save up for.

Honkai Star Rail Tier List

Here's our rankings of the best and worst characters in Honkai Star Rail:

Tier Character S-tier Bronya, Bailu, Seele, Tingyun A-tier Jing Yuan, Arlan, Welt, Yanqing, Gepard, Kafka, Silver Wolf, Clara, Sushang B-tier Trailblazer (Fire), Asta, Pela, Himeko, Dan Heng, March 7th, Natasha, Sampo, Serval, Hook C-tier Trailblazer (Physical), Qingque D-tier Herta

The rankings in this tier list come from our own time playing Honkai Star Rail as well as considering the opinions of creators who have made their own lists like Volkin, Moon, Braxophone and Iyo. Our tier list has placed the 5 star and 4 star characters available at launch into one list to help make things simpler. We're expecting more characters to be added to Honkai Star Rail in the future and will update this tier list when they drop.

S-tier characters

Bronya

Path: The Harmony

The Harmony Element: Wind

Wind Affiliation: Belobog

Belobog Ultimate: The Belobog March - Increases attack and critical of all allies

The Belobog March - Increases attack and critical of all allies Technique: Banner of Command - Increases attack of all allies

Bailu

Path: The Abundance

The Abundance Element: Lightning

Lightning Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu

The Xianzhou Luofu Ultimate: Leap of Marsh Drakon - Heal all allies

Leap of Marsh Drakon - Heal all allies Technique: Saunter in the Rain - Invigorate all allies for one turn

Seele

Path: The Hunt

The Hunt Element: Quantum

Quantum Affiliation: Belobog

Belobog Ultimate: Butterfly Flurry - Deals huge damage to single enemy

Butterfly Flurry - Deals huge damage to single enemy Technique: Phantom Illusion - Temporarily undetected to enemies

Tingyun

Path: The Harmony

The Harmony Element: Lightning

Lightning Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu

The Xianzhou Luofu Ultimate: Ritual of the Auspicious Cloud - Regenerates ally's energy and increases damage rate

Ritual of the Auspicious Cloud - Regenerates ally's energy and increases damage rate Technique: Gentle Breeze - Regenerates Tingyun's energy

A-tier characters

Jing Yuan

Path: The Erudition

The Erudition Element: Lightning

Lightning Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu

The Xianzhou Luofu Ultimate: Lightbringer - Damage to all enemies

Lightbringer - Damage to all enemies Technique: Command Talisman - Increases Lightning Lord's attack count

Arlan

Path: The Destruction

The Destruction Element: Lightning

Lightning Affiliation: Herta Space Station

Herta Space Station Ultimate: Frenzied Punishment - Deals huge to single enemy

Frenzied Punishment - Deals huge to single enemy Technique: Swift Harvest - Attacks enemy immediately when activated

Welt

Path: The Nihility

The Nihility Element: Imaginary

Imaginary Affiliation: The Astral Express

The Astral Express Ultimate: Synthetic Black Hole - Damage to all enemies

Synthetic Black Hole - Damage to all enemies Technique: Gravitational Imprisonment - Enemy movement slowed

Yanqing

Path: The Hunt

The Hunt Element: Ice

Ice Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu

The Xianzhou Luofu Ultimate: Swallow's Pluvious Pursuit - Increases critical rate

Swallow's Pluvious Pursuit - Increases critical rate Technique: Master Fencer - Temporarily increases damage against enemies with equal or higher HP

Gepard

Path: The Preservation

The Preservation Element: Ice

Ice Affiliation: Belobog

Belobog Ultimate: Enduring Bulwark - Shield for all allies (three turns, absords more damage than Comradery)

Enduring Bulwark - Shield for all allies (three turns, absords more damage than Comradery) Technique: Comradery - Shield for all allies (two turns)

Kafka

Path: The Nihility

The Nihility Element: Lightning

Lightning Affiliation: Stellaron Hunters

Stellaron Hunters Ultimate: Twilight Trill - Damage to all enemies

Twilight Trill - Damage to all enemies Technique: Mercy Is Not Forgiveness - Attacks enemy immediately when activated

Silver Wolf

Path: The Nihility

The Nihility Element: Quantum

Quantum Affiliation: Stellaron Hunters

Stellaron Hunters Ultimate: User Banned - Deals huge damage to single enemy

User Banned - Deals huge damage to single enemy Technique: Force Quit Program - Attacks enemy immediately when activated

Clara

Path: The Destruction

The Destruction Element: Physical

Physical Affiliation: Belobog

Belobog Ultimate: Promise, Not Command - Damage to Clara reduced, Svarog counter guaranteed when allies attacked

Promise, Not Command - Damage to Clara reduced, Svarog counter guaranteed when allies attacked Technique: Small Price For Victory - Attacks enemy immediately when activated

Sushang

Path: The Hunt

The Hunt Element: Physical

Physical Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu

The Xianzhou Luofu Ultimate: Shape of Taixu: Dawn Herald - Deals huge damage to single enemy

Shape of Taixu: Dawn Herald - Deals huge damage to single enemy Technique: Knight Sword Art: Rush - Attacks enemy immediately when activated

B-tier characters

Asta

Path: The Harmony

The Harmony Element: Fire

Fire Affiliation: Herta Space Station

Herta Space Station Ultimate: Astral Bleeding - Temporarily increases speed of all allies

Astral Bleeding - Temporarily increases speed of all allies Technique: Miracle Flesh - Attacks enemy immediately when activated

Pela

Path: The Nihility

The Nihility Element: Ice

Ice Affiliation: Belobog

Belobog Ultimate: Zone Suppression - Damage to all enemies

Zone Suppression - Damage to all enemies Technique: Preemptive Strike - Attacks enemy immediately when activated

Himeko

Path: The Erudition

The Erudition Element: Fire

Fire Affiliation: The Astral Express

The Astral Express Ultimate: Heavenly Flare - Damage to all enemies

Heavenly Flare - Damage to all enemies Technique: Incomplete Combustion - Temporarily increases fire damage

Dan Heng

Path: The Hunt

The Hunt Element: Wind

Wind Affiliation: The Astral Express

The Astral Express Ultimate: Ethereal Dream - Deals huge damage to single enemy

Ethereal Dream - Deals huge damage to single enemy Technique: Splitting Spearhead - Temporarily increases attack

March 7th

Path: The Preservation

The Preservation Element: Ice

Ice Affiliation: The Astral Express

The Astral Express Ultimate: Glacial Cascade - Damage to all enemies

Glacial Cascade - Damage to all enemies Technique: Freezing Beauty - Attacks enemy immediately when activated

Natasha

Path: The Abundance

The Abundance Element: Physical

Physical Affiliation: Belobog

Belobog Ultimate: Gift of Rebirth - Heals all allies

Gift of Rebirth - Heals all allies Technique: Hypnosis Research - Attacks enemy immediately when activated

Sampo

Path: The Nihility

The Nihility Element: Wind

Wind Affiliation: Belobog

Belobog Ultimate: Surprise Present - Damage to all enemies

Surprise Present - Damage to all enemies Technique: Shining Bright - Temporarily blinds enemy so they can't detect team

Serval

Path: The Erudition

The Erudition Element: Lightning

Lightning Affiliation: Belobog

Belobog Ultimate: Here Comes the Mechanical Fever - Damage to all enemies

Here Comes the Mechanical Fever - Damage to all enemies Technique: Good Night, Belobog - Attacks enemy immediately when activated

Hook

Path: The Destruction

The Destruction Element: Fire

Fire Affiliation: Belobog

Belobog Ultimate: Boom! Here Comes the Fire! - Deals huge damage to single enemy

Boom! Here Comes the Fire! - Deals huge damage to single enemy Technique: Ack! Look at This Mess! - Attacks enemy immediately when activated

C-tier characters

Qingque

Path: The Erudition

The Erudition Element: Quantum

Quantum Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu

The Xianzhou Luofu Ultimate: Four Concealed Fish? Win! - Damage to all enemies

Four Concealed Fish? Win! - Damage to all enemies Technique: To Challenge Myself - Draws two jade tiles

D-tier characters

Herta

Path: The Erudition

The Erudition Element: Ice

Ice Affiliation: Herta Space Station

Herta Space Station Ultimate: It's Magic, I Added Some Magic - Damage to all enemies

It's Magic, I Added Some Magic - Damage to all enemies Technique: It Can Still Be Optimized - Temporarily increases attack

Still need more help with Honkai Star Rail? Head on over to our Honkai Star Rail codes page to get freebies for HoYoverse's latest game. Or if you need help trying to figure out how the gacha system works check out our Honkai Star Rail Warp banner guide to find out how to get 5 star and 4 star characters.