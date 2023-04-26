If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Honkai Star Rail Tier List

Warp for these 5 star and 4 star characters.

Image showing Honkai Star Rail characters like March 7th posing by the Astral Express.
Guide by Dion Dassanayake
Looking to create the perfect party in Honkai Star Rail? The new game from Genshin Impact makers HoYoverse features dozens of lovable anime characters that can join you on your space trotting adventures aboard the Astral Express.

Like Genshin, new characters are obtained via the free-to-play RPG's gacha system. Instead of Banners, in Honkai Star Rail this is known as the Warp system, and you'll use Star Rail Passes and the in-game Stellar Jade currency to pull for new characters. To make sure you don't waste any Warps, we've put together a Honkai Star Rail tier list which ranks the best 5 star and 4 star characters so you know who to save up for.

Honkai Star Rail Tier List

Here's our rankings of the best and worst characters in Honkai Star Rail:

Tier Character
S-tier Bronya, Bailu, Seele, Tingyun
A-tier Jing Yuan, Arlan, Welt, Yanqing, Gepard, Kafka, Silver Wolf, Clara, Sushang
B-tier Trailblazer (Fire), Asta, Pela, Himeko, Dan Heng, March 7th, Natasha, Sampo, Serval, Hook
C-tier Trailblazer (Physical), Qingque
D-tier Herta

The rankings in this tier list come from our own time playing Honkai Star Rail as well as considering the opinions of creators who have made their own lists like Volkin, Moon, Braxophone and Iyo. Our tier list has placed the 5 star and 4 star characters available at launch into one list to help make things simpler. We're expecting more characters to be added to Honkai Star Rail in the future and will update this tier list when they drop.

S-tier characters

Artwork showing Honkai Star Rail character Bronya.

Bronya

  • Path: The Harmony
  • Element: Wind
  • Affiliation: Belobog
  • Ultimate: The Belobog March - Increases attack and critical of all allies
  • Technique: Banner of Command - Increases attack of all allies

Bailu

  • Path: The Abundance
  • Element: Lightning
  • Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu
  • Ultimate: Leap of Marsh Drakon - Heal all allies
  • Technique: Saunter in the Rain - Invigorate all allies for one turn

Seele

  • Path: The Hunt
  • Element: Quantum
  • Affiliation: Belobog
  • Ultimate: Butterfly Flurry - Deals huge damage to single enemy
  • Technique: Phantom Illusion - Temporarily undetected to enemies

Tingyun

  • Path: The Harmony
  • Element: Lightning
  • Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu
  • Ultimate: Ritual of the Auspicious Cloud - Regenerates ally's energy and increases damage rate
  • Technique: Gentle Breeze - Regenerates Tingyun's energy

A-tier characters

Image taken in-game showing Honkai Star Rail character Jing Yuan.

Jing Yuan

  • Path: The Erudition
  • Element: Lightning
  • Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu
  • Ultimate: Lightbringer - Damage to all enemies
  • Technique: Command Talisman - Increases Lightning Lord's attack count

Arlan

  • Path: The Destruction
  • Element: Lightning
  • Affiliation: Herta Space Station
  • Ultimate: Frenzied Punishment - Deals huge to single enemy
  • Technique: Swift Harvest - Attacks enemy immediately when activated

Welt

  • Path: The Nihility
  • Element: Imaginary
  • Affiliation: The Astral Express
  • Ultimate: Synthetic Black Hole - Damage to all enemies
  • Technique: Gravitational Imprisonment - Enemy movement slowed

Yanqing

  • Path: The Hunt
  • Element: Ice
  • Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu
  • Ultimate: Swallow's Pluvious Pursuit - Increases critical rate
  • Technique: Master Fencer - Temporarily increases damage against enemies with equal or higher HP

Gepard

  • Path: The Preservation
  • Element: Ice
  • Affiliation: Belobog
  • Ultimate: Enduring Bulwark - Shield for all allies (three turns, absords more damage than Comradery)
  • Technique: Comradery - Shield for all allies (two turns)

Kafka

  • Path: The Nihility
  • Element: Lightning
  • Affiliation: Stellaron Hunters
  • Ultimate: Twilight Trill - Damage to all enemies
  • Technique: Mercy Is Not Forgiveness - Attacks enemy immediately when activated

Silver Wolf

  • Path: The Nihility
  • Element: Quantum
  • Affiliation: Stellaron Hunters
  • Ultimate: User Banned - Deals huge damage to single enemy
  • Technique: Force Quit Program - Attacks enemy immediately when activated

Clara

  • Path: The Destruction
  • Element: Physical
  • Affiliation: Belobog
  • Ultimate: Promise, Not Command - Damage to Clara reduced, Svarog counter guaranteed when allies attacked
  • Technique: Small Price For Victory - Attacks enemy immediately when activated

Sushang

  • Path: The Hunt
  • Element: Physical
  • Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu
  • Ultimate: Shape of Taixu: Dawn Herald - Deals huge damage to single enemy
  • Technique: Knight Sword Art: Rush - Attacks enemy immediately when activated

B-tier characters

In-game shot of Honkai Star Rail character Asta during a battle.

Asta

  • Path: The Harmony
  • Element: Fire
  • Affiliation: Herta Space Station
  • Ultimate: Astral Bleeding - Temporarily increases speed of all allies
  • Technique: Miracle Flesh - Attacks enemy immediately when activated

Pela

  • Path: The Nihility
  • Element: Ice
  • Affiliation: Belobog
  • Ultimate: Zone Suppression - Damage to all enemies
  • Technique: Preemptive Strike - Attacks enemy immediately when activated

Himeko

  • Path: The Erudition
  • Element: Fire
  • Affiliation: The Astral Express
  • Ultimate: Heavenly Flare - Damage to all enemies
  • Technique: Incomplete Combustion - Temporarily increases fire damage

Dan Heng

  • Path: The Hunt
  • Element: Wind
  • Affiliation: The Astral Express
  • Ultimate: Ethereal Dream - Deals huge damage to single enemy
  • Technique: Splitting Spearhead - Temporarily increases attack

March 7th

  • Path: The Preservation
  • Element: Ice
  • Affiliation: The Astral Express
  • Ultimate: Glacial Cascade - Damage to all enemies
  • Technique: Freezing Beauty - Attacks enemy immediately when activated

Natasha

  • Path: The Abundance
  • Element: Physical
  • Affiliation: Belobog
  • Ultimate: Gift of Rebirth - Heals all allies
  • Technique: Hypnosis Research - Attacks enemy immediately when activated

Sampo

  • Path: The Nihility
  • Element: Wind
  • Affiliation: Belobog
  • Ultimate: Surprise Present - Damage to all enemies
  • Technique: Shining Bright - Temporarily blinds enemy so they can't detect team

Serval

  • Path: The Erudition
  • Element: Lightning
  • Affiliation: Belobog
  • Ultimate: Here Comes the Mechanical Fever - Damage to all enemies
  • Technique: Good Night, Belobog - Attacks enemy immediately when activated

Hook

  • Path: The Destruction
  • Element: Fire
  • Affiliation: Belobog
  • Ultimate: Boom! Here Comes the Fire! - Deals huge damage to single enemy
  • Technique: Ack! Look at This Mess! - Attacks enemy immediately when activated

C-tier characters

In-game image of Honkai Star Rail character Qingque in battle performing her Ultimate.

Qingque

  • Path: The Erudition
  • Element: Quantum
  • Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu
  • Ultimate: Four Concealed Fish? Win! - Damage to all enemies
  • Technique: To Challenge Myself - Draws two jade tiles

D-tier characters

Artwork showing Honkai Star Rail character Herta.

Herta

  • Path: The Erudition
  • Element: Ice
  • Affiliation: Herta Space Station
  • Ultimate: It's Magic, I Added Some Magic - Damage to all enemies
  • Technique: It Can Still Be Optimized - Temporarily increases attack

Still need more help with Honkai Star Rail? Head on over to our Honkai Star Rail codes page to get freebies for HoYoverse's latest game. Or if you need help trying to figure out how the gacha system works check out our Honkai Star Rail Warp banner guide to find out how to get 5 star and 4 star characters.

