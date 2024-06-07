Honkai Star Rail teases next update at Summer Game Fest 2024 with a cute new March 7 outfit

Honkai Star Rail has teased its next update at Summer Game Fest 2024 . This includes some in-game cinematics of plenty of emotional moments, as well as a brand-new outfit for March 7!

This outfit is very-much themed on the Xianzhou Luofu, and gives changes her clothing colour to red and a new hairstyle. It also gives her two swords, which is dope. You can watch the trailer yourself down below!

There's no official word on the release date for this update yet, but it's bound to be soon as our adventure on Penacony is pretty much finished. How exactly we'll be able to get our hands on this March 7 outfit remains a mystery too, but in previous HoYoVerse games theyve been both earnable in-game, as well as purahcasable with real money. You'll have to stay tuned to find out more!

What do you think of this new look? Let us know below!