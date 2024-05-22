Honkai: Star Rail Boothill materials use some fresh items found only in Penacony, and he's the first character to use Penacony's Echo of War item. That frees your Hunt materials for use with other characters, if you have them, and it also means starting from square one on your Boothill materials farming quest. It's worth it, though. The eccentric ranger works beautifully with Harmony Trailblazer's kit.

Our Honkai Star Rail Boothill materials list lays out what you need for each ascension milestone and everything for his most important Traces.

Honkai Star Rail Boothill materials

Boothill materials for ascension

Here’s what Boothill needs to giddyap all the way to level 80.

Level Boothill ascension materials Cost in Credits 20 5 Tatters of Thought 4,000 30 10 Tatters of Thought 8,000 40 6 Fragments of Impression, 3 IPC Work Permit 16,000 50 9 Fragments of Impression, 7 IPC Work Permit 40,000 60 6 Shards of Desire, 20 IPC Work Permit 80,000 70 9 Shards of Desire, 35 IPC Work Permit 160,000

How to get Tatters of Thought, Fragments of Impression, and Shards of Desire

Tatters of Thought items and the higher-tier versions of it come from Memory Zone Meme enemies in Penacony's dream world. These include Sombrous Sepulcher, Heartbreaker, and Allseer enemies, and you can find them in some levels of Herta's Simulated Universe.

The easiest way to get a fair amount of Tatters of Thought is by sending characters on assignment. You can rack up about 30 each day that way, and even though it takes a bit of time to get what you need, you can, at least, focus on other things you want to do..

Where to find IPC Work Permit

The IPC Work Permit comes from the Stagnant Shadow in Clock Studios Park. Take the ramp to the left of the main entrance, and you'll find the shadow. It's another IPC Senior Staff Leader, the same as you've fought dozens of times before. Robin and the Harmony Trailblazer need IPC Work Permits as well, so expect to farm plenty of these if you're leveling either of those characters.

The easiest way to get credits is from one of Golden Calyx. Bear in mind that these cost fuel, so you'll need to balance these challenges with your other level-up activities.

Boothill ascension materials total

This is what all that looks like in total.

15 Tatters of Thought

15 Fragments of Impression

15 Shards of Desire

65 IPC Work Permit

308,000 Credits

Boothill materials for Traces

Boothill uses even more Tattered Thought items for his Traces, along with a new Trace material found in Penacony, so don't waste your fuel farming Hunt arrowheads for him.

For one Trace that isn't her basic attack, you need:

9 Tatters of Thought

13 Fragments of Impression

7 Shards of Desire

3 Meteoric Bullet

15 Destined Expiration

30 Countertemporal Shot

2 Tracks of Destiny

3 Lost Echo of the Shared Wish

652,000 Credits

How to get Meteoric Bullet, Destined Expiration, and Countertemporal Shot

The Bullet series of items is a new set of Trace materials introduced in HSR 2.2, but you need to reach the Scorchsand Venue to unlock the Calyx where you can start farming these. Or you can spend embers in the in-game shop to get a select amount each month.

How to get Lost Echo of the Shared Wish

The only way to get Lost Echo of the Shared Wish is from the Penacony Echo of War boss. Naming them is kind of a spoiler, so I won't be doing that. It unlocks after the Charmony Festival sequence, so you'll know when it happens..

Star Rail rewards you with Tracks of Destiny in the battle pass, through completing Trailblaze missions, and for taking part in events.

Boothill Traces materials total

For all of Boothill's Traces and bonus Traces, you need:

3,000,000 Credits

41 Tatters of Thought

56 Fragments of Impression

58 Shards of Desire

18 Meteoric Bullet

69 Destined Expiration

139 Countertemporal Shot

12 Lost Echo of the Shared Wish

8 Tracks of Destiny

If you're not sure who else might work with all these skills you just leveled up, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, and head over to our Star Rail codes page for some freebies to help with your next pull.