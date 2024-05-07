Getting Honkai: Star Rail Robin materials is pretty straightforward, but depending on how many Harmony characters you're working on, you'll need to ration your mats carefully. Robin shares Trace materials with Sparkle and the Harmony Trailblazer, and Boothill uses her boss drop as well.

Our Honkai Star Rail Robin materials list breaks down what you need for each of Robin's ascension milestones and her most important Traces.

Honkai Star Rail Robin materials

Robin materials for ascension

Here’s what you for Robin to reach level 80.

Level Robin ascension materials Cost in Credits 20 5 Dream Collection Component 4,000 30 10 Dream Collection Component 8,000 40 6 Dream Flow Valve, 3 IPC Work Permit 16,000 50 9 Dream Flow Valve, 7 IPC Work Permit 40,000 60 6 Dream Making Engine, 20 IPC Work Permit 80,000 70 9 Dream Making Engine, 35 IPC Work Permit 160,000

How to get Dream Collection Component, Dream Flow Valve, and Dream Making Engine

Dream items come from Dreamjolt Troupe enemies in Penacony's Golden Hour and basically anywhere else on Penacony, though the Reverie Hotel usually houses Memory Zone Memes instead. They'll also drop from most stages of Herta's Simulated Universe, and they drop higher-tier items once you reach higher Equilibrium levels.

The easiest way to get Dream Collection Component items is by sending characters out on daily assignments. If you set the length to the maximum and pick two suitable characters, you'll end up with a couple dozen or so each day. Throw the low-tier items into the synthesizer to make higher-tier ones without having to grind as much.

Where to find IPC Work Permit

The IPC Work Permit comes from the Stagnant Shadow in Clocl Studios Park. That battle unlocks in Star Rail version 2.2, so you can't pre-farm before Robin takes the stage. It's the new Penacony ascension item for physical characters, so Boothill and future physical folks will need it too.

The easiest way to get credits is from one of Golden Calyx. Bear in mind that these cost fuel, so you'll need to balance these challenges with your other level-up activities.

Robin ascension materials total

This is what all that looks like combined.

15 Dream Collection Component

15 Dream Flow Valve

15 Dream Making Engine

65 IPC Work Permit

308,000 Credits

Robin materials for Traces

Robin uses more Dream items for her Traces, along with a new Trace material found in Penacony, so don't waste your fuel farming Harmony buds from anywhere other than Penacony.

For one Trace that isn't her basic attack, you need:

9 Dream Collection Component

13 Dream Flow Valve

7 Dream Making Engine

3 Firmament Note

15 Celestial Section

30 Heavenly Melody

2 Tracks of Destiny

3 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

652,000 Credits

How to get Firmament Note, Celestial Section, and Heavenly Melody

The Firmament series of items is a new set of Trace materials introduced in version 2.0, but if you've reached the Luofu's alchemy commission, you can start farming them before arriving on Penacony. Just choose the Firmament Note option from the Calyx menu in the Interastral Guide, and you're good to go.

How to get Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

The only way to get Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster is from the Seclusion Zone Echo of War challenge in Herta's Space Station. It unlocks at the end of the Crown of Mundane and Divine continuance story, so if you're new to Star Rail, it'll be a while before you can access that fight.

Star Rail rewards you with Tracks of Destiny in the battle pass, through completing Trailblaze missions, and for taking part in events.

Robin Traces materials total

For all of Robin's Traces and every bonus ability, you need:

3,000,000 Credits

41 Dream Collection Component

56 Dream Flow Valven

58 Dream Making Engine

18 Firmament Note

69 Celestial Section

139 Heavenly Melody

12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

8 Tracks of Destiny

If you're wondering which trace to level up first, check out our Robin kit explainer and Traces priority guide.

And if you're not sure who else might work with all these skills, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, and head over to our Star Rail codes page for some freebies to help with your next pull.