Getting Honkai: Star Rail Harmony Trailblazer materials is pretty straightforward and also easier than handling most 5-star characters, since their totals align with most 5-stars. They use a pretty common material in Penacony, though, and it's likely to be in short supply if you've gone for Sparkle or Robin already. Depending on how many Harmony characters you're working on, you'll need to ration your mats carefully.

Our Honkai Star Rail Harmony Trailblazer materials list breaks down what you need for each of HTB's ascension milestones and their most important Traces.

Honkai Star Rail Harmony Trailblazer materials

Harmony Trailblazer materials for ascension

Here’s what you for Harmony Trailblazer to moonwalk their way to level 80.

Level Harmony Trailblazer ascension materials Cost in Credits 20 5 Thief's Instinct 4,000 30 8 Thief's Instinct 8,000 40 5 Usurper's Scheme, 4 Enigmatic Ectostella 16,000 50 8 Usurper's Scheme, 6 Enigmatic Ectostella 40,000 60 5 Conqueror's Will, 8 Enigmatic Ectostella 80,000 70 7 Conqueror's Will, 10 Enigmatic Ectostella 160,000

How to get Thief's Instinct, Usurper's Scheme, and Conqueror's Will

Thief's Instinct items come from Antimatter Legion enemies on Herta's space station, specifically the Voidranger foes and Baryon enemies. You'll find them pretty much everywhere on the Space Station and in most stages of Herta's Simulated Universe, and you frequently get those items from completing challenges in the Simulated Universe as well. They drop higher-tier items once you reach higher Equilibrium levels.

You can send characters on assignments to bring back up to 30 Thief's Instinct every 24 hours or so as well. It's the easiest and most hands-off method.

Where to get Enigmatic Ectostella

Enigmatic Ectostella only comes from completing certain Trailblaze missions, and you'll get some for increasing your Trailblaze level. There's no other way to farm them, but by the time you unlock the Harmony Trailblazer, you should have enough Ectostella to unlock their final ascension.

The easiest way to get credits is from one of Golden Calyx. Bear in mind that these cost fuel, so you'll need to balance these challenges with your other level-up activities.

Harmony Trailblazer ascension materials total

This is what all those Trailblazer mats look like combined.

12 Thief's Instinct

13 Usurper's Scheme

12 Conqueror's Will

28 Enigmatic Ectostella

246,000 Credits

Harmony Trailblazer materials for Traces

Harmony Trailblazer uses more Thif items for their Traces, along with the Penacony Harmony Trace material, so don't waste your fuel farming Harmony buds from anywhere other than Penacony.

For one Trace that isn't their basic attack, you need:

6 Thief's Instinct

10 Usurper's Scheme

5 Conqueror's Will

2 Firmament Note

12 Celestial Section

23 Heavenly Melody

1 Tracks of Destiny

3 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

522,000 Credits

How to get Firmament Note, Celestial Section, and Heavenly Melody

The Firmament series of items is a new set of Trace materials introduced in version 2.0, but if you've reached the Luofu's alchemy commission, you can start farming them before arriving on Penacony. Just choose the Firmament Note option from the Calyx menu in the Interastral Guide, and you're good to go.

How to get Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

The only way to get Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster is from the Seclusion Zone Echo of War challenge in Herta's Space Station. It unlocks at the end of the Crown of Mundane and Divine continuance story, so if you're new to Star Rail, it'll be a while before you can access that fight.

Star Rail rewards you with Tracks of Destiny in the battle pass, through completing Trailblaze missions, and for taking part in events.

Harmony Trailblazer Traces materials total

For all of their abilities, excluding bonus Traces, you need these Harmony Trailblazer Trace materials:

2,088,000 Credits

24 Thief's Instinct

40 Usurper's Scheme

20 Conqueror's Will

8 Firmament Note

48 Celestial Section

92 Heavenly Melody

12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

7 Tracks of Destiny

If you're wondering which trace to level up first, check out our Harmony Trailblazer kit explainer and Traces priority guide.

If you're wondering which trace to level up first, check out our Harmony Trailblazer kit explainer and Traces priority guide.