Honkai Star Rail Harmony Trailblazer materials list
Everything the HTB needs to dance their way to level 80
Getting Honkai: Star Rail Harmony Trailblazer materials is pretty straightforward and also easier than handling most 5-star characters, since their totals align with most 5-stars. They use a pretty common material in Penacony, though, and it's likely to be in short supply if you've gone for Sparkle or Robin already. Depending on how many Harmony characters you're working on, you'll need to ration your mats carefully.
Our Honkai Star Rail Harmony Trailblazer materials list breaks down what you need for each of HTB's ascension milestones and their most important Traces.
Honkai Star Rail Harmony Trailblazer materials
Harmony Trailblazer materials for ascension
Here’s what you for Harmony Trailblazer to moonwalk their way to level 80.
|Level
|Harmony Trailblazer ascension materials
|Cost in Credits
|20
|5 Thief's Instinct
|4,000
|30
|8 Thief's Instinct
|8,000
|40
|5 Usurper's Scheme, 4 Enigmatic Ectostella
|16,000
|50
|8 Usurper's Scheme, 6 Enigmatic Ectostella
|40,000
|60
|5 Conqueror's Will, 8 Enigmatic Ectostella
|80,000
|70
|7 Conqueror's Will, 10 Enigmatic Ectostella
|160,000
How to get Thief's Instinct, Usurper's Scheme, and Conqueror's Will
Thief's Instinct items come from Antimatter Legion enemies on Herta's space station, specifically the Voidranger foes and Baryon enemies. You'll find them pretty much everywhere on the Space Station and in most stages of Herta's Simulated Universe, and you frequently get those items from completing challenges in the Simulated Universe as well. They drop higher-tier items once you reach higher Equilibrium levels.
You can send characters on assignments to bring back up to 30 Thief's Instinct every 24 hours or so as well. It's the easiest and most hands-off method.
Where to get Enigmatic Ectostella
Enigmatic Ectostella only comes from completing certain Trailblaze missions, and you'll get some for increasing your Trailblaze level. There's no other way to farm them, but by the time you unlock the Harmony Trailblazer, you should have enough Ectostella to unlock their final ascension.
The easiest way to get credits is from one of Golden Calyx. Bear in mind that these cost fuel, so you'll need to balance these challenges with your other level-up activities.
Harmony Trailblazer ascension materials total
This is what all those Trailblazer mats look like combined.
- 12 Thief's Instinct
- 13 Usurper's Scheme
- 12 Conqueror's Will
- 28 Enigmatic Ectostella
- 246,000 Credits
Harmony Trailblazer materials for Traces
Harmony Trailblazer uses more Thif items for their Traces, along with the Penacony Harmony Trace material, so don't waste your fuel farming Harmony buds from anywhere other than Penacony.
For one Trace that isn't their basic attack, you need:
- 6 Thief's Instinct
- 10 Usurper's Scheme
- 5 Conqueror's Will
- 2 Firmament Note
- 12 Celestial Section
- 23 Heavenly Melody
- 1 Tracks of Destiny
- 3 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster
- 522,000 Credits
How to get Firmament Note, Celestial Section, and Heavenly Melody
The Firmament series of items is a new set of Trace materials introduced in version 2.0, but if you've reached the Luofu's alchemy commission, you can start farming them before arriving on Penacony. Just choose the Firmament Note option from the Calyx menu in the Interastral Guide, and you're good to go.
How to get Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster
The only way to get Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster is from the Seclusion Zone Echo of War challenge in Herta's Space Station. It unlocks at the end of the Crown of Mundane and Divine continuance story, so if you're new to Star Rail, it'll be a while before you can access that fight.
Star Rail rewards you with Tracks of Destiny in the battle pass, through completing Trailblaze missions, and for taking part in events.
Harmony Trailblazer Traces materials total
For all of their abilities, excluding bonus Traces, you need these Harmony Trailblazer Trace materials:
- 2,088,000 Credits
- 24 Thief's Instinct
- 40 Usurper's Scheme
- 20 Conqueror's Will
- 8 Firmament Note
- 48 Celestial Section
- 92 Heavenly Melody
- 12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster
- 7 Tracks of Destiny
If you're wondering which trace to level up first, check out our Harmony Trailblazer kit explainer and Traces priority guide.
And if you're not sure who else might work with all these skills, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, and head over to our Star Rail codes page for some freebies to help with your next pull.