Honkai Star Rail Harmony Trailblazer kit and Traces priority

The Honkai Star Rail Harmony Trailblazer kit introduces a new kind of damage that everyone can take advantage of. Sure, they're basically designed as a Firefly and Boothill support unit, but they give anyone with decent break damage a pretty hefty boost.

Our Honkai Star Rail Harmony Trailblazer kit breaks down each part of the new MC's moveset and how it works. If you're wondering what you need to level these Traces up, check out our Harmony Trailblazer materials list.

HSR Harmony Trailblazer kit

The Harmony Traiblazer kit is unique even among break-focused support characters. They deal bounce damage and can reduce enemy toughness pretty effectively with their skill, but the real draw here is the HTB's ultimate and the extra break damage it lets everyone in your party deal.

Harmony Trailblazer basic attack: Swing Dance Etiquette

The Trailblazer deals Imaginary damage equal to 50/100 percent of their attack to a single foe.

Harmony Trailblazer skill: Halftime to Make It Rain

The Trailblazer deals Imaginary damage equal to 25/50 percent of their attack to a single enemy and deals damage of the same amount four additional times to randomly targeted foes. It’s a bounce attack, in other words, like Misha’s ultimate.

Harmony Trailblazer ultimate: All-Out Footlight Parade

The Trailblazer grants all allies the Backup Dancer status for three turns, and the turn count decreases by one when the Trailblazer’s turn begins. Backup Dancer increases allies’ break damage by 15/30 percent. When allies attack an enemy in the weakness broken state, they deal Super Break damage. Super Break scales based on the attacker’s break effect and factors the attack’s toughness reducing damage into the calculation – so, for example, an ultimate with toughness reducing of 90 will deal higher Super Break damage than a skill with toughness reducing of 50.

Break damage is higher for physical and fire weakness break, so Harmony Trailblazer would work well for characters such as Argenti, Luka built for break damage, Hook, Himeko, and version 2.3’s new character Firefly. It might be tempting to put HTB with Robin, but bear in mind that Robin’s extra attacks don’t reduce enemy toughness. So don’t build her for break effect.

Harmony Trailblazer talent: Full-On Aerial Dance

The Trailblazer gains five/10 energy whenever an enemy’s weakness is broken.

Harmony Trailblazer technique: Now! I’m the Band!

Allies’ break effect increases by 30 percent for two turns after a battle begins.

Harmony Trailblazer bonus Traces

Pretty much all of the Harmony Trailblazer’s bonus Traces are worth unlocking as soon as you can, though unless you’re desperate for the stat buffs behind the rank four Trace, you could probably leave that for later. It’s useful, only if the target has Imaginary weakness.

Dance With The One (Rank 2): When the number of enemy targets on the field is 5/4/3/2/1, the Super Break damage from the Backup Dancer effect increases by 20/30/40%50/60 percent. This boost is handy for Pure Fiction, but the biggest gains will happen in single-target battles such as those in the MoC or Simulated Universe.

Shuffle Along (Rank 4): The first hit from HTB’s skill has its toughness reducing power increased by 100 percent.

Hat of the Theater (Rank 6): Delays the enemy target’s action by an additional 30 percent when allies break enemy weakness.

Harmony Trailblazer Traces priority

Harmony Trailblazer’s biggest asset is their ultimate, so that should be your main focus. The talent’s energy regeneration buff is also handy for making sure you can fire off the ult as soon as the Backup Dancer effect ends. Their skill’s biggest use is toughness reduction, which stays the same when you upgrade. You’re safe not leveling that one for a while, unless you’re building an attack-focused HTB for single-target battles.

TL;DR:

Ultimate

Talent

Skill

Basic attack

