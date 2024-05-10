How to skip the Argenti boss fight and unlock a secret achievement in Honkai: Star Rail's Seabiscuit mission

Honkai: Star Rail has never been one to shy away from tongue-in-cheek applications of well-beloved tropes, which is probably why towards the climax of the Penacony chapter, the Astral Express crew find themselves participating in a talent contest as part of a quite convoluted plan to try to avert this latest apocalypse. In the third and final part of the audition, the crew discover that their main competitor is their dear old frenemy Argenti, the Knight of Beauty who previously crashed into and then briefly boarded the Astral Express.

If you've already played Argenti's companion mission, you might remember that he's one of the toughest bosses in the game — and time is of the essence, both for the Stellaron crisis on Penacony and because maybe you don't want to spend all day chipping away at his spawns' health bars again. Luckily, this is one boss fight HSR is willing to allow you to skip — you'll even get a unique achievement for doing so. Read on to learn how to skip Argenti's boss fight during the Seabiscuit mission in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to skip Argenti's boss fight on Penacony in Honkai: Star Rail

Circumventing Argenti's boss fight on Penacony is just a matter of choosing the right dialogue options after you meet him in the arena in Challenge Area 3 of the Audition Plaza. However, it's not at all obvious which choices lead to this outcome — or even that the option to skip the fight exists in the first place. So be sure to choose the following if you want to skip the fight (or, alternatively, be sure not to follow this dialogue path if you do want to fight him):

Choice 1: (Pick any here, it doesn't matter)

(Pick any here, it doesn't matter) Choice 2: "I'm busy saving the world. Could you please make way?"

"I'm busy saving the world. Could you please make way?" Choice 3: "We need to seal the Stellaron on Penacony."

"We need to seal the Stellaron on Penacony." Choice 4: Tell the truth about the Watchmaker and the Stellaron.

Argenti, being a reasonable chap when you get down to it despite his pretensions, is more than happy to cede the audition to you if you're unfailingly honest with him about the seriousness of the situation. If you chose all three of the key dialogue options, he'll get out of your way and you can continue without fighting him.

Pick the dialogue options listed above and Argenti will quite reasonably agree that you have better things to do than fight him for popularity right now. | Image credit: VG247 / HoYoverse

This will conclude the Seabiscuit mission and net you the hidden Rail Unto the Stars achievement Sincerity Is Eternally the Ultimate, a silver cheevo worth 10 Stellar Jades. Note that this is mutually exclusive with another hidden achievement, "The Ultimate is Eternal Sincerity" which you get for beating Argenti in this fight; but since they're identical in terms of rewards, it's worth picking whichever path you prefer.

For more tricky Honkai: Star Rail feats, be sure to check out our guide to collecting all the Memory Bubbles on Herta Space Station for the Sensory Socialization achievement.