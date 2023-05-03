How to use Memory Bubbles in Honkai Star Rail: All Locations

Memory Bubbles are mysterious, floating balls that you'll come across as you explore the Herta Space Station in Honkai Star Rail. When you first try to interact with them you'll receive a cryptic message, which doesn't leave you any the wiser as to what they are or how to use them.

That's because you need to do one important thing before you get rewarded for finding them. To help you out we've rounded up everything you need to know about Memory Bubbles in HSR. We've got details on what Memory Bubbles are and how to unlock them as well as a Memory Bubbles map which shows all locations in the Herta Space Station.

What are Memory Bubbles?

Memory Bubbles are literally stolen memories that you can access by interacting with them. According to the game's lore, these memories were stolen and then preserved in membranes by the Garden of Recollection who worship the Aeon Fuli. This group are also behind the creation of Light Cones, which are the equivalent of weapons in HSR.

How to unlock Memory Bubbles

When you first come across Memory Bubbles, there's not much you can do with them. That's because you first have to unlock the way to use them.

You can unlock this optional ability just before you board the Astral Express for the first time. To do this, head to the first floor of the Storage Zone and talk to Herta. You can find her in a room in the bottom right hand corner of the Storage Zone 1F map.

When speaking to Herta, choose the dialogue option "There are strange bubbles at the space station" and then sign the NDA she gives you. This will unlock the ability to use Memory Bubbles.

The Herta you need can be found on Storage Zone 1F

How to use Memory Bubbles

Once you've spoken to Herta and unlocked the ability to use Memory Bubbles, you'll simply have to interact with one to access the memory hidden inside and claim a reward. In total there are 20 Memory Bubbles at the Herta Space Station. When you interact with one you'll be treated to a brief scene where the stolen memory is revealed.

Then, you'll receive a reward of 1,000 Credits for each Memory Bubble you find. Finding all Memory Bubbles will unlock the Sensory Socialization achievement.

Memory Bubbles map

To save you hunting around for every single Memory Bubble, we've put together all the needed maps below, revealing all 20 locations. Memory Bubbles can be found in five areas (out of eight) at the Herta Space Station.

You can also use the Honkai Star Rail interactive map if you need further help hunting around for Memory Bubbles.

Master Control Zone

You can find five Memory Bubbles on the Master Control Zone level in the Herta Space Station:

Base Zone

A further four Memory Bubbles are located at the Base Zone in the Herta Space Station:

Storage Zone 1F

Four more Memory Bubbles are scattered around the first floor on the Storage Zone:

Storage Zone 2F

You can find two Memory Bubbles at Storage Zone 2F:

Supply Zone 2F

The remaining five Memory Bubbles are located on Supply Zone 2F:

