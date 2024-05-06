Honkai Star Rail Robin kit and Traces priorty

Robin's kit in Honkai Star Rail might seem like your average Harmony buff set at first glance, but the Hatsune Miku of Penacony has a lot to offer. Better still, even though she has a few buffs designed for follow-up attackers, Robin's kit works with pretty much any party.

Our Honkai Star Rail Robin kit guide explains how the 5-star Harmony character works and which of Robin's traces you should level up first.

Honkai Star Rail Robin kit

If you haven’t kept up with Robin’s kit since the first leaks appeared, you might be in for a bit of a surprise. HoYoverse streamlined her and removed her skill’s speed buff, so she her big feature is a sizeable damage increase for the entire party.

Robin basic attack: Wingflip White Noise

Robin deals physical damage equal to 50/100 percent of her attack to a single enemy.

Robin skill: Pinion’s Aria

Robin increases all allies’ damage by 25/50 percent for three turns. The turn count decreases by one when Robin’s turn begins.

Robin Ultimate: Vox Harmonique, Opus Cosmique

Robin enters the Concerto state, and all allies’ actions advance forward by 100 percent. Robin cannot act during the Concerto state, and she has full immunity to crowd control debuffs. The Concerto state has its own countdown timer with a set speed of 90, and while Robin remains in that state, she gives all allies an attack buff equal to 15/22.8 percent of her attack, plus an extra 50/200 on top.

When an ally attacks an enemy, Robin deals physical damage equal to 72/120 percent of her attack. Robin’s extra attacks have a set critical hit rate of 100 percent and critical damage stat of 150 percent.

It doesn’t seem like this extra damage counts as a follow-up attack, nor does it seem to reduce toughness.

Robin Talent: Tonal Resonance

Robin increases all allies’ critical damage by 5/20 percent, and Robin regenerates two energy for herself when allies attack.

Robin Technique: Overture of Inebriation

Robin creates a field around the active character that lasts for 15 seconds, and enemies in that field won’t attack. If you enter battle while the field is active, Robin regenerates 5 energy at the start of each wave of foes.

Robin Bonus Traces

Robin’s extra abilities are pretty varied, and one of them even adds incentive to build follow-up teams around her.

Coloratura Cadenza (Rank 2): Robin’s action is advance forwarded by 25 percent when battle begins

Impromptu Flourish (Rank 4): Ally follow-up attacks deal 25 percent extra critical damage while the Concerto state is active

Sequential Passage (Rank 6): Robin regenerates an additional five energy when she uses her skill

Advance forward buffs and extra energy are nice, but you can get both with the right build anyway. The rank 4 bonus trace is Robin’s most useful, since it gives her an extra niche to fill in the MoC and Pure Fiction. If you use Himeko, Herta, Dr Ratio, Topaz, or even Aventurine, Robin needs a place on their team.

Robin Traces priority

All of Robin’s Traces are important, but to get the most from Penacony’s star singer, you’ll want to prioritize her ultimate and skill – together, ideally, but give her ultimate more attention if your supply of materials is limited. Her skill’s damage buff is useful, but her ultimate’s attack buff and Robin’s own extra attacks make it the more useful of the two.

Spare some mats for Robin’s talent when you can as well. 15-20 percent extra crit damage might not seem like much compared to what someone like Sparkle offers, but it can make a noticeable difference – even more so if your party has follow-up attack characters who can take advantage of Robin’s rank four bonus Trace.

You can ignore Robin’s basic attack for a while, at least until you get her other Traces in a good place.

The short version is:

Ultimate

Skill

Talent

Basic attack

If you're not sure who else might work with all these skills you just leveled up, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list