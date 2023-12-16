Honkai Star Rail Dr Ratio kit and Traces priority

Dr Ratio’s kit in Honkai: Star Rail might seem a bit familiar if you were around when Topaz debuted. The free 5-star Imaginary character might not have a Trotter in tow, but he does trigger multiple follow-up attacks with his skills. These deal more damage if the enemy suffers from debuffs at the time, which makes Dr Ratio a strong fit for any team that uses DOT characters like Sampo or general debuffers like Hanya or Pela.

Honkai Star Rail Dr Ratio Kit

Like with most Hunt characters, Dr Ratio’s kit is pretty straightforward. There’s no energy trick like Argenti has, and he doesn’t scale on damage or HP like Blade and Huohuo, respectively. Dr Ratio just hits enemies really hard, and then he does it again – and maybe again, if you’re lucky.

Unlike Topaz, who buffs other follow up attacks with her kit, Dr Ratio has no support abilities, though he benefits from allies who do. Dr Ratio marks enemies for follow-up attacks, and the more debuffs they have, the more damage they take from them. His talent is his most important ability, and under the right circumstances, it guarantees he’ll launch a follow-up attack that’s even more powerful than his ultimate.

We’ve split the scaling values for Dr Ratio’s abilities to include starting values at level one and end values at level 10.

Dr Ratio basic attack: Mind is Might

Dr Ratio deals Imaginary damage to a single target that equals 50/100 percent of his attack.

Dr Ratio skill: Intellectual Midwifery

Dr Ratio deals Imaginary damage to a single target that equals 75/150 percent of his attack.

Dr Ratio ultimate: Syllogistic Paradox

Dr Raio deals Imaginary damage to a single target that equals 144/240 percent of his attack and applies the Wiseman’s Folly effect to that foe. When party members attack the foe marked with Wiseman’s Folly, Dr Ratio’s talent follow-up attack activates once. It can activate two times per instance of Wiseman’s Folly. Applying Wiseman’s Folly again resets the trigger count. It doesn’t stack.

Dr Ratio talent: Cogito, Ergo Sum

When Dr Ratio uses his skill, he has a 40 percent base chance of launching a follow-up attack that deals Imaginary damage equal to 135/270 percent of his attack to the target he attacked with his skill. Every debuff that the target suffers from increases the follow-up attack’s chance of occurring by 20 percent.

Dr Ratio technique: Mold of Idolatry

Dr Ratio creates a field that taunts nearby enemies, and when you enter battle with a foe affected by this field, there is a 100 percent base chance of decreasing each enemy’s speed by 15 percent for two turns.

Dr Ratio bonus abilities

Like every character, Dr Ratio has three bonus traces that unlock at certain milestones and pay the price.

Summation: When Dr Ratio uses his skill, every debuff on the target increases the move’s critical rate by 2.5 percent and critical damage by five percent, and the effect can stack six times.

Inference: Dr Ratio’s skill has a 100 percent base chance to lower the target’s effect resistance by 10 percent for two turns.

Deduction: When damaging a target that has three or more debuffs, Dr Ratio deals 10 percent more damage per debuff for a maximum of 50 percent additional damage.

Dr Ratio Traces priority

Talent

Skill

Ultimate

Basic attack

Given how much Dr Ratio relies on follow-up attacks to deal heavier damage, you’ll want to prioritize his talent. Not only will his talent trigger more attacks than you can land with his skill or ultimate, but they’ll eventually surpass even the damage his level 10 ultimate can dish out. I’m putting his skill as the second most important Trace since Dr Ratio’s bonus abilities do a solid job of buffing its potential. It also has the added bonus of not requiring a full energy meter to use.

