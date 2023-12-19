Honkai Star Rail Dr Ratio materials list for ascension and Traces

Gathering enough Honkai: Star Rail Dr Ratio materials involves a bit of careful planning. Dr Ratio uses materials that quite a few other Star Rail characters use, including Seele, Sushang, and Topaz. Traces cost a lot, and fuel is always in short supply. Make sure to plan ahead and allocate your materials so you don't run out..

Our Honkai Star Rail Dr Ratio materials list lays out what you need for each ascension milestone and everything you need for his most important Traces. If you're wondering what he actually does in battle, check out our Dr Ratio kit and Traces priority guide.

Honkai Star Rail Dr Ratio materials

Dr Ratio materials for ascension

Here’s what you need get Dr Ratio from level one to 80.

Level Dr Ratio ascension materials Cost in Credits 20 5 Thief's Instinct 4,000 30 10 Thief's Instinct 8,000 40 6 Usurper's Scheme, 3 Suppressing Edict 16,000 50 9 Usurper's Scheme, 7 Suppressing Edict 40,000 60 6 Conqueror's Will, 20 Suppressing Edict 80,000 70 9 Conqueror's Will, 35 Suppressing Edict 160,000

How to get Thief's Instinct items

Thief's Instinct items come from Antimatter Legion enemies on Herta's space station, specifically the Voidranger foes and Baryon enemies. You'll find them pretty much everywhere on the Space Station and in most stages of Herta's Simulated Universe.

However, the easiest way to get Instinct, Scheme, and Will items is by sending characters out on daily assignments. If you set the length to the maximum and pick two suitable characters, you'll end up with a couple dozen or so each day.

Where to find Supressing Edict

Supressing Edict comes from the Shape of Puppetry Stagnant Shadow fight. This fight is in the Artisan Commission and features the Aurumaton Gatekeeper as your main foe. So far, Argenti is the only other character who uses these Tokens

The easiest way to get credits is from one of Golden Calyx. Bear in mind that these cost fuel, so you'll need to balance these challenges with your other level-up activities.

Dr Ratio materials total - Ascension

This is what all that looks like together.

15 Thief's Instinct

15 Usurper's Scheme

15 Conqueror's Will

65 Suppressing Edict

308,000 Credits

Dr Ratio materials for Traces

Dr Ratio uses more Thief's Instinct items for his Traces, along with the usual Hunt items in the Arrow family.

For one Trace that isn't Dr Ratio's basic attack, you need:

9 Thief's Instinct

13 Usurper's Scheme

7 Conqueror's Will

3 Arrow of the Beast Hunter

15 Arrow of the Demon Hunter

30 Arrow of the Starchaser

2 Tracks of Destiny

3 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

652,000 Credits

How to get Arrow of the Beast Hunter

The Arrow items come from the Bud of the Hunt Crimson Calyx. You can challenge these as many times as you want, though clearing one wave costs 10 Trailblaze energy. Star Rail is a bit stingy with dishing out fuel, so make sure to plan carefully when deciding who you want to grind materials for.

How to get Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

The only way to get Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster is by completing the associated Echo of War challenge. It unlocks in the version 1.6 storyline involving Ruan Mei and Dr Ratio, so if you're reading this ahead of that update, you can't farm it beforehand. Unlike other ascension materials, you can't use the Synthesizer to exchange other drops for Borehole Disaster. If you're just getting started, it'll be awhile before you can access it.

Star Rail rewards you with Tracks of Destiny in the battle pass, through completing Trailblaze missions, and for taking part in events.

Dr Ratio Traces materials total

To level up all of Dr Ratio's Traces and unlock every bonus ability, you need:

3,000,000 Credits

41 Thief's Instinct

56 Usurper's Scheme

58 Conqueror's Will

18 Arrow of the Beast Hunter

69 Arrow of the Demon Hunter

139 Arrow of the Starchaser

12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

8 Tracks of Destiny

Bear in mind that these are just for Dr Ratio's talent, skill, and ultimate. You'll need additional items for his three major bonus abilities. That's a lot of materials, and since other Hunt characters share many of them, you'll want to plan ahead before deciding what to uppgrade first.

If you're not sure who else might work with all these skills you just leveld up, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, and head over to our Star Rail codes page for some freebies to help with your next pull.