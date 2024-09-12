Honkai Star Rail Feixiao build and teams

You have a few options to pick from when making your Honkai Star Rail Feixiao build. The 5-star Hunt character is designed around follow-up attacks, but there's more than one Relic set that helps her reach her full potential and plenty of viable Light Cone options, including some that don't rely on the Light Cone banner.

Our Honkai Star Rail Feixiao build breaks down which Relics and Light Cones work for Feixiao and ends with a few team recommendations.

Honkai Star Rail Feixiao build

Honkai Star Rail Feixiao Light Cone

Like most Hunt characters, Feixiao needs plenty of offensive stats to work well, including crit rate and crit damage. Her signature Light Cone, I Venture Forth to Hunt, increases her crit rate by 15 percent and gives her a stack of Luminflux when she uses a follow-up attack. She can hold two stacks, and each lets her ultimate ignore 27 percent of the target enemy’s defense. Most of Feixiao’s utility comes from follow-ups and her ultimate, so that second buff lets her dish out quite a lot of damage.

A strong 5-star alternative is Dr Ratio’s Baptism of Pure Thought, assuming you don’t need it for Ratio himself. It increases the user’s crit damage instead by 20 percent, which is a solid buff, and that number goes up a further eight percent if the target has a debuff. The debuff crit damage increase isn’t important for Feixiao, but the cone’s second feature is. The user gets the Disputation effect when they cast their ultimate, which increases their damage by 36 percent and lets their follow-ups ignore 24 percent of the target enemy’s defense. Early calculations suggest it’s weaker than I Venture Forth to Hunt, but with the buffs spread across damage and follow-ups, it can, at least, let your Feixiao be a little more well-rounded than one who just relies on her ultimate all the time.

Topaz’s signature cone – Worrisome, Blissful – has fewer buffs, but the whole party can take advantage of them. It increases the user’s crit rate by 18 percent and their follow-up damage by 30 percentl, and the user applies Tame to a target when they use a follow-up attack on it. Tame can stack twice, and each stack increases the critical damage that target takes by 12 percent.

Cruising in the Stellar Sea is the easiest 5-star Light Cone to get for Feixiao and a top choice worth considering, since you can purchase it and superimposition materials from Herta’s store using Simulated Universe currency. It increases the user’s crit rate by eight/16 percent and bumps that number up by a further eight/16 percent if the target enemy has less than 50 percent of their HP remaining. When the equipping character defeats an enemy, they get a 20/40 percent attack buff for two turns. The maxed out crit rate buff is higher than I Venture Forth to Hunt’s base crit rate increase, and 40 percent extra attack is nothing to sneeze at.

Swordplay is an excellent 4-star alternative. It buffs the equipping character’s attack by eight/16 percent each time they attack the same target, and the buff stacks up to five times. If you manage to hit max superimposition with it, that’s an 80 percent attack increase. The downside is that it resets when you target a new foe, which will naturally happen any time Feixiao defeats an enemy. It’s best against tough targets, such as Memory of Chaos or Apocalyptic Shadow bosses.

And if you’re just starting out, Darting Arrow should be your 3-star Light Cone of choice. It grants the user a 24/48 percent attack buff for three turns after defeating an enemy, and since it’s a 3-star weapon, you’ll likely have more than enough copies to get that high-end stat increase.

Honkai Star Rail Feixiao Relics

Feixiao’s kit is split between follow-up attacks and ultimate damage, which means you have two Relic sets to choose from: The Wind-Soaring Valorous or Ashblazing Grand Duke. Wind-Soaring Valorous has a slight edge thanks to how much damage Feixiao can deal with her ultimate, though Ashblazing Grand Duke has the benefit of higher buff numbers in general.

Wind-Soaring Valorous

Two-piece effect: Increases attack by 12 percent

Four-piece effect: Increases crit rate by six percent, and when the equipping character uses a follow-up attack, their ultimate damage increases by 36 percent for one turn

Feixiao is almost always going to be using a follow-up attack, so there’s rarely a scenario where that ultimate buff won’t be active when she needs it. The frequency of her follow-ups is what makes Ashblazing so useful as well, though not so much the full set effect.

Two-piece effect: Increases follow-up attack damage by 20 percent

Four-piece effect: When the wearer deals damage with a follow-up attack, they receive a six percent attack buff that can stack eight times, but it resets the next time they use a follow-up

Feixiao’s follow-ups only deal one instance of damage, so she can only take advantage of one stack of the attack buff in normal circumstances However, her second passive Trace turns her ultimate into follow-up damage, so not only will the two-piece effect’s buff increase its damage, but each successive hit in the ultimate’s six-chain attack will increase its damage as well.

I favor Ashblazing at the moment, since it lets Feixiao deal more damage while other characters attack, though Wind-Soaring’s buffs are more consistent, even if they’re also a little more limited.

If you’re just starting out, the Eagle of Twilight Line set is also worth using for a little while.

Two-piece effect: Increases wind damage by 10 percent

Four-piece effect: User’s action is advance-forwarded by 25 percent after they use their ultimate

More attacks from Feixiao means she’s dealing damage with her strong skill more often and leading up to her next ultimate more quickly, which is always a good thing.

Honkai Star Rail Feixiao Ornaments

You also have a few choices for Feixiao’s best Ornaments, though the best is Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves.

The user gets a stack of merit with allies use follow-up attacks. They can hold five, and each stack increases the user’s follow-up damage by five percent. When they have five stacks, their crit damage increases by 25 percent

Those numbers are especially helpful after you unlock Feixiao’s second passive Trace, the one that turns ultimate damage into follow-up damage, though the downside is that it limits your choice of party members to ones who use follow-up attacks. That’s not a bad thing, since follow-up attacks contribute to Feixiao’s Flying Aureus stacks, though if you don’t have many follow-up characters, you may want to try Inert Salsotto.

Increases the user’s crit rate by eight percent, and when their crit rate reaches 50 percent or higher, their ultimate and follow-up attacks deal 15 percent more damage

Feixiao already gets an extra 12 percent crit rate boost from her minor Trace nodes, so reaching the 50 percent threshold should be comparatively easy.

Another option if you have another Hunt character in your party, such as March 7th’s Hunt form, is Izumo Gensei.

Increases the wearer’s attack by 12 percent, and if at least one ally follows the user’s path, they get a 12 percent crit rate increase

Those numbers might not seem impressive, but a 12 percent crit rate increase on top of Feixiao’s guaranteed 12 percent crit rate makes farming stats much easier.

Honkai Star Rail Feixiao stats

If you’ve read the previous sections, then it comes as no surprise that Feixiao needs crit rate and crit damage. She also benefits from wind damage and extra attack, though unless you’re running her in a party with few or no follow-up attackers, you can get by well without making speed a big priority.

Just don’t waste resources on energy regeneration for Feixiao. Like Acheron, Feixiao doesn’t generate energy, so it’s of no use. Feixiao’s skills also deal low break damage, so don’t bother with break affect either.

Body: Crit rate or crit damage

Feet: Attack% or speed

Sphere: Attack% or wind damage

Rope: Attack%

Honkai Star Rail Feixiao teams

Feixiao’s ideal team includes characters with follow-up attacks that help build her Flying Aureus stacks more quickly. If that’s not possible, bring your fastest attackers instead or consider adding Bronya or Sparkle to the team, if possible.

Feixiao

Robin

Topaz or Moze

Aventurine

Robin increases follow-up damage, advance forwards the whole party with her ultimate and provides strong attack buffs. Topaz’s follow-up attacks happen frequently, and her Proof of Debt mark increases how much damage enemies take. Then there’s Aventurine, who keeps the party safe without even having to try and who launches his own follow-ups more frequently even than Topaz.

This is an ideal team, but you can swap out pretty much everyone for characters ho are easier to obtain. Bronya or Sparkle have strong buffs to offer as well and help Feixiao act more quickly. Moze is an excellent Topaz alternative, one whose follow-up attacks happen frequently, who takes little damage, and whose abilities inflict a debuff on a single target that makes them take 25 percent more damage from follow-up attacks.

There’s also room for March 7th Hunt, thanks to the speed buff she grants her Shifu and the crit damage buffs from her enhanced attacks. This version of March also launches follow-ups, and you can get her Eidolons just by completing an event.

Aventurine’s shields and follow-ups are excellent, but Preservation March 7th can cover those, albeit without quite as much effectiveness. Several early compositions also tend to feature Gallagher as the team’s sustain. He’s meant to be built for speed, his ultimate grants him an action advance, and he can use Light Cones such as Quid Pro Quo to boost party energy – very helpful if Robin is on the team – or Multiplication, to act sooner and generate more SP.

Check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list to see how these team options stack up and who else might be a good pick, and head over to our Star Rail codes page for some freebies to help with your next pull.