Honkai Star Rail March 7th Hunt kit, materials, and Traces priority

Honkai Star Rail's March 7th Hunt kit puts a nifty little spin on the path's usual combat style, with some elements of support and a moving pieces that changes depending on what paths March 7th's allies follow. You'll need to level March 7th's Hunt Traces even if you fully leveled Preservation March's, though she'll still remain atthe same character level regardless of path - no need to re-ascend her.

Our HSR March 7th Hunt kit guide breaks down how this new form of the free Star Rail character works and what you need to max out her Traces.

Honkai Star Rail March 7th Hunt kit and materials

March 7th Hunt kit explained

March 7th’s Hunt form has a skillset different from your usual Hunt kit, as it blends support with attack – and is less reliant on Eidolons than other 4-star Hunt characters such as Xueyi and the upcoming Moze. Hunt March’s skill designates an ally as her Shifu, and March performs different functions based on the Shifu’s path. She has an enhanced basic, an ultimate that hits harder than you might expect for a 4-star character, and some bonus Traces that make it easier to break enemy weaknesses.

March 7th Hunt basic attack: My Sword Zaps Demons

March deals Imaginary damage equal to 50/110 percent of her attack to a single target and gains one point of Charge.

March 7th Hunt enhanced basic attack: Brows be Smitten, Heart be Bitten

March hits a single enemy three times, with each hit dealing Imaginary damage equal to 40/88 percent of her attack. After the final strike, March has a 60 percent fixed chance to deal between one and three additional instances of damage. The enhanced basic will not recover skill points, and it consumes seven Charge points.

March 7th Hunt skill: Master, It’s Tea Time!

March makes one ally – who can’t be herself – Shifu and increases their speed by six/10 percent. When March uses her basic attack, or when one hit of her enhanced basic lands, her Shifu will perform an effect depending on their path.

If Erudition, Destruction, or Hunt, the Shifu will deal additional damage based on their combat type equal to 10/20 percent of March 7th’s attack. If Harmony, Preservation, or Nihility, the Shifu will increase toughness reduction from March’s attack by 100 percent, a fixed value that doesn’t change as you level up this Trace.

March 7th Hunt ultimate: March, the Apex Heroine

March deals Imaginary damage equal to 144/240 percent of her attack to a single target, increases the number of hits in her enhanced basic by two, and raises the chance of landing additional hits after the initial three by 20 percent.

March 7th Hunt talent: Master, I’ve Ascended!

March gains one point of Charge when her Shifu attacks or uses an ultimate. When March gains seven Charge points, she instantly takes an action and gets a 40/80 percent damage buff and access to her enhanced basic. March can’t use her skill while in this state.

March 7th Hunt bonus Traces

March has a trio of strong bonus Traces that buff her skills and her Shifu’s abilities.

Ascension 2 bonus Trace: Swan Soar – March 7th’s action is advance forwarded by 25 percent when the battle starts

Ascension 4 bonus Trace: Filigree – March 7th can reduce enemy toughness that corresponds with her Shifu’s element type. If she breaks their weakness, she deals Imaginary break damage and inflicts Imprison on the enemy

Ascension 6 bonus Trace: Tide Tamer – The Shifu’s crit damage and break effect increase by 60 percent and 36 percent, respectively, for two turns after March 7th uses her enhanced basic attack.

Image credit: Honkai Star Rail Facebook

March 7th Hunt Traces priorty

Hunt March’s Traces are all important, but her ultimate and enhanced basic are what deal the most damage. Her talent is also helpful thanks to its hefty damage buff, but even though her skill is fancy, it actually has the least to offer outside the Shifu’s speed buff.

Basic attack

Ultimate

Talent

Skill

Level her ultimate and talent together, if you can.

March 7th Hunt materials for ascension

Here’s what you need get March from level one to 80. Note that, if you already leveled March 7th's Preservation form, you won't have to start again from level 1 with Hunt March.

Level March 7th Hunt ascension materials Cost in Credits 20 4 Thief's Instinct 4,000 30 8 Thief's Instinct 8,000 40 5 Usurper's Scheme, 2 Horn of Snow 16,000 50 8 Usurper's Scheme, 5 Horn of Snow 40,000 60 5 Conqueror's Will, 15 Horn of Snow 80,000 70 7 Conqueror's Will, 28 Horn of Snow 160,000

How to get Thief's Instinct, Usurper's Scheme, and Conqueror's Will

Thief's Instinct items come from Antimatter Legion enemies on Herta's space station, specifically the Voidranger foes and Baryon enemies. You'll find them pretty much everywhere on the Space Station and in most stages of Herta's Simulated Universe as well, and they drop higher-tier items once you reach higher Equilibrium levels.

However, the easiest way to get Instinct, Scheme, and Will items is by sending characters out on daily assignments. If you set the length to the maximum and pick two suitable characters, you'll end up with a couple dozen or so each day. Throw the low-tier items into the synthesizer to make higher-tier ones without having to grind quite as much for them.

Where to find Horn of Snow

Horn of Snow comes from the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Rime battle on Belobog. It's in the Corridor of Fading Echoes and one of the first Stagnant Shadows you'll unlock.

The easiest way to get credits is from one of Golden Calyx. Bear in mind that these cost fuel, so you'll need to balance these challenges with your other level-up activities.

March 7th Hunt Ascension materials total

This is what all of March's mats look like added up.

12 Thief's Instinct

13 Usurper's Scheme

12 Conqueror's Will

50 Horn of Snow

308,000 Credits

March 7th Hunt materials for Traces

March uses the Penacony Hunt materials for her Traces, the same as Boothill uses, along with more Thief items.

For one Trace that isn't March's basic attack, you need:

6 Thief's Instinct

10 Usurper's Scheme

5 Conqueror's Will

2 Meteoric Bullet

12 Destined Expiration

21 Countertemporal Shot

2 Tracks of Destiny

3 Destroyer's Final Road

652,000 Credits

How to get Meteoric Bullet, Destined Expiration, and Countertemporal Shot

How to get Destroyer's Final Road

The Bullet series of items is a new-ish set of Trace materials introduced in HSR 2.2, but you need to reach the Scorchsand Venue to unlock the Calyx where you can start farming these. Or you can spend embers in the in-game shop to get a select amount each month.

Destroyer's Final Road comes from the Echo of War in the space station's supply zone.. This one unlocks at the end of the prologue, so you'll have quick access to it.

Star Rail rewards you with Tracks of Destiny in the battle pass, through completing Trailblaze missions, and for taking part in events.

March 7th Hunt Traces materials total

To level up all of March's Traces and unlock every bonus ability, you need:

3,000,000 Credits

28 Thief's Instinct

42 Usurper's Scheme

42 Conqueror's Will

12 Meteoric Bullet

54 Destined Expiration

105 Countertemporal Shot

12 Destroyer's Final Road

8 Tracks of Destiny

If you're not sure who else might work with all these skills you just leveled up, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, and head over to our Star Rail codes page for some freebies to help with your next pull.