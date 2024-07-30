Honkai Star Rail Yunli builds and teams

A good Honkai Star Rail Yunli build gives your team a powerful follow-up attacker who can tank and even heal herself – all without using her signature Light Cone. Yunli is essentially an enhanced Clara, and some of those enhancements, including her skill, reduce how much extra care you have to put in her build. If you’re not sure what Yunli does, head over to our Yunli kit explainer and materials list for the full details.

Our Honkai Star Rail Yunli build guide breaks down her best Light Cones, Relics, and teams and what to look for with Yunli’s stats.

Honkai Star Rail Yunli build and teams

Honkai Star Rail Yunli Light Cones

The currently available selection of Destruction cones doesn’t match Yunli’s kit, except her signature, though you still have plenty of choices that work just as well as her limited cone – including some free Light Cones.

First up, though, is that signature LC: Dance at Sunset. It increases the user’s chance of getting attacked, which is exactly what Yunli needs, and buffs their critical damage by 38 percent. When the equipping character uses their ultimate – something Yunli should be doing as often as possible – they get a stack of Firedance. Firedance increases the user’s damage by 38 percent, and they can hold two stacks of it.

Blade’s signature, Unreachable Side, has a few nice bonuses for Yunli as well. It buffs the equipping character’s crit rate and max HP by 18 percent, and when they take damage, they get a damage buff of 24 percent until their next attack. Then there’s Clara’s Something Irreplacable. This one increases the equipping character’s attack by 24 percent, and when they defeat an enemy or get hit, they instantly restore HP equal to eight percent of their attack and get an extra 24 percent damage buff until their next attack. It only triggers once per turn, though.

Finally for 5-star Light Cones is On the Fall of an Aeon, the free Destruction cone you can get from Herta’s store. It increases the user’s attack by eight percent when they launch an attack, and the buff stacks four times. It also grants the character a 12 percent damage buff when they break an enemy’s weakness. Herta sells Superimposition items as well, so you can get the high end of these buffs after a few weeks of playing the Simulated Universe.

The Moles Welcome You is a solid 4-star option. It’s simple and gives the wearer a 12 percent attack buff when they use their skill, basic attack, and ultimate, but given that it’s a pretty sizeable buff with every stack active, simple is by no means a bad thing. Finally is the 3-star Mutual Demise, which gives the equipping character a 12 percent crit rate buff if their HP is under 80 percent. Given how often enemies will attack Yunli, that requirement should be easy to meet, and since it’s a common 3-star cone, you can likely max out its superimposition quickly.

Honkai Star Rail Yunli Relics

Yunli has two Relic sets that suit her, but her best-in-slot is Wind-Soaring Valorous.

Two-piece effect: Increases attack by 12 percent

Four-piece effect: Increases crit rate by six percent. After the wearer uses a follow-up attack, their ultimate deals 36 percent more damage for one turn

Yunli’s talent counters count as follow-up attacks, and the game considers both of Ultimate’s Intuit counters as ultimate damage.

Wind-Soaring Valorous comes from a Cavern of Corrosion in Penacony. If you’re just starting out in Star Rail, though, you can still get good results from Champion of Streetwise Boxing.

Two-piece effect: Increases physical damage by 10 percent

Four-piece effect: After the equipping character attacks or is hit, their attack increases by five percent for the rest of the battle, and the effect can stack five times

Honkai Star Rail Yunli Ornaments

Yunli has more Ornament options, though two sets in particular are best suited to her abilities. Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves is one of her best options.

When an ally uses follow-up attack, the wearer gains one Merit stack and can hold five at once. Each stack increases the wearer’s follow-up damage by five percent, and when they have five stacks, they also get a 25 percent crit damage buff.

Yunli’s counters are included in “an ally” using follow-ups, so even if you don’t have her on a follow-up team, you’ll still get Merit regularly.

The other option you can obtain earlier is Inert Salsotto, the standard set for any follow-up attack character.

Increases crit rate by eight percent, and when the user’s crit rate exceeds 50 percent, their ultimate and follow-up damage increases by 15 percent.

Other sets with less potential, but still some utility, are:

Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm: Increases crit rate when other Destruction characters are on Yunli’s team

Firmament Frontline Glamoth or Herta’s Space Sealing Station: Boosts attack by a large amount if you meet speed requirements

Neither is as good as Duran or Salsotto, but if you already have good pieces with stats Yunli needs, it’s worth seeing what you can get out of them.

Honkai Star Rail Yunli stats

Speaking of Yunli’s stats, her needs are what you’ve probably come to expect from a sturdy damage dealer. Prioritize attack, elemental damage, and crit rate and crit damage, with some attention to energy regeneration and HP as well.

That’d look something like this:

Head: HP

Hands: Attack

Body: Crit rate or crit damage. Which one depends on your needs from her Light Cone and substats, so consider farming this piece last

Feet: Attack%

Sphere: Attack% or physical damage

Rope: Attack% or energy regeneration

Attack is ideal for the Ornament rope piece, but if you have Tingyun or Huohuo, you won’t need to worry about energy regen.

Honkai Star Rail Yunli teams

Putting together a solid Yunli team is comparatively straightforward, given how she sustains herself and has few outside needs. If you want a hypercarry team, one option is something like:

Yunli

Sparkle, Robin, or Bronya

Huohuo

Topaz

Sparkle buffs Yunli’s crit damage and how quickly she acts, while Robin gives the party a flat boost for all follow-up damage. Topaz’s mark of debt also increases follow-up damage for whichever opponent it sits on, and Huohuo gives the party a solid little attack and energy regen buff.

Tingyun is a strong support as well, thanks to her huge energy buff, and some early theorycraft builds even have Jade in the mix, since Yunli will hit multiple enemies with each attack.

An F2P team would be:

Yunli

Asta

Natasha

Xueyi

Asta buffs the party’s speed and attack, while Natasha keeps everyone healthy, and Xueyi rounds it off with some sub-DPS support. You could swap her with Yukong if you manage to build speed and timing just right, since Yukong’s buffs are helpful for heavy hitters like Yunli.

Check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list to see how all these team options stack up, and head over to our Star Rail codes page for some freebies to help with your next pull.