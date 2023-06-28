The best Honkai Star Rail Luocha build looks a bit different from your average healer build.

Luocha is a unique character, a healer designed for attack, but despite the split focus, he works exceptionally well in both roles.

He earned his spot in the S rank of our Honkai Star Rail tier list. However, whether he’s a good fit for your team depends on who else is in your party. Star Rail has some potent healers already, and Luocha’s primary source of Imaginary damage is limited to one skill.

Honkai Star Rail Luocha

Honkai Star Raul Luocha – Best build

Luocha is a different kind of healer. His skill setup is split between attacking and healing, and his healing scales off his attack stat, where Bailu’s and Natasha’s scale on HP. His ultimate also scales off attack.

That makes deciding on his Light Cone a bit trickier, since most Abundance cones focus on HP or energy. If you don’t get his signature Light Cone, though, you can make up for the missing attack buff with his relics.

Honkai Star Raul Luocha – Best Light Cone

Luocha’s Light Cone situation is a bit odd, though if you get his signature Cone, Echoes of the Coffin, it’s definitely a good fit. Echoes of the Coffin gives Luocha a hefty 24 percent attack buff and restores three energy for every target the wearer hits. Luocha’s ultimate hits every enemy, so that’s a decent bit of energy recovered after using that skill. It also grants all allies a 12-point speed boost for a few turns after the wearer uses their ultimate.

Bailu’s signature cone, Time Waits for No One, is another solid choice if you have it. It raises the user’s outgoing healing and HP, and then it launches a follow-up attack that scales off the user’s outgoing healing when an ally attacks a foe.

Settling on a 4-star choice is a bit trickier. Post-Op Conversation raises the user’s energy regeneration, which is handy considering how useful Luocha’s ultimate is, though it also raises outgoing healing after the wearer uses their ultimate. Luocha’s ultimate doesn’t actually heal, though.

Shared Feeling is basic, but effective. It boosts the user’s outgoing healing and restores a small amount of energy for all party members after the wearer uses their skill.

On the 3-star side, we recommend Fine Fruit. It’s not the most impressive, but it restores energy for the entire party when you enter a battle, which makes it easier for Luocha and everyone else to fire off their ultimates.

Honkai Star Raul Luocha – Best Relics

Luocha doesn’t have one full set that really benefits him, so we opted for a hybrid approach.

Two-piece Passerby of Wandering Cloud: Increases outgoing healing by 10 percent

Two-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat: Increases attack by 10 percent

It’s a “best of both worlds” situation, where Luocha gets the attack boost he needs for a stronger ultimate and better healing and an extra healing buff for good measure.

Attack and outgoing healing are the best stats to focus on.

Honkai Star Raul Luocha – Best Ornaments

Space Sealing Station is a strong fit for Luocha thanks to the hefty attack buff it grants. It gives the wearer a 12 percent attack boost, and one their speed reaches 120 or higher, they get another 12 percent buff.

Attack and Imaginary damage are good stats for the orb, and energy regeneration is the best choice for the rope.

Is Luocha good in Honkai Star Rail?

Luocha is a well-rounded healer who deals Imaginary damage and can keep the party alive even without using a skill, thanks to his handy passive talent. That passive talent generates one Abyss Flower when Luocha uses his skill and ultimate, and when he has two flowers, he consumes them and creates a support field. Allies who attack enemies while the field is active have their HP restored by 12 percent, and the field lasts for two turns or until Luocha is knocked out.

Luocha’s basic attack is pretty weak and negligible, but his skill is excellent. It restores the targeted ally’s HP by 40 percent of Luocha’s attack – hence the need for a high attack stat – and then when an ally’s HP drops to 50 percent or lower, Luocha’s skill effect automatically triggers, without using a skill point. This particular effect can only happen once every two turns, though.

His ultimate deals Imaginary damage to all foes and generates one Abyss Flower. It’s pretty straightforward, but the Imaginary damage and extra flower stack are certainly useful.

Luocha’s technique triggers his talent when a battle begins, so it’s especially helpful when you’re getting ready to fight a formidable opponent.

His Eidolons are a bit mixed. The first one is excellent, as it raises the party’s attack by 20 percent when his field is active. Eidolon four reduces the damage that enemies deal, so it’s also useful, but the rest are just decent.

Should I pull for Luocha?

Luocha is a solid addition to your crew if you need a second healer or someone to deal Imaginary damage. His skill makes him more useful than Natasha, since he automatically heals characters whose health drops dangerously low, and his Imaginary affiliation makes him invaluable if you don’t have Welt or Yukong.

If you do have either of the other characters and Bailu, Luocha’s usefulness diminishes a bit. Bailu is a bit better at healing the entire party, and Welt has more Imaginary damage and effect-dealing abilities at his disposal.

Don’t forget to increase your Equilibrium Level to get rarer materials from enemies to level up Luocha's traces. Pay a visit to Herta at the space station to run the Simulated Universe for some extra rewards, and save some of that Jade for future Star Rail banners in later updates.