Honkai Star Rail Acheron materials list
Acheron shares her materials with several characters, so make sure to plan ahead.
Scooping up Honkai: Star Rail Acheron materials sees you bouncing back and forth between old bosses and new buds. The 5-star Nihility character uses a boss drop that's common to most recent electric characters, but new Trace items shared with Black Swan. Since her best teams involve other Nihility characters, including Kafka and Black Swan, you'll be burning through items pretty quickly. Make sure to plan how you spend your fuel and time before diving in.
Our Honkai Star Rail Acheron materials list lays out what you need for each ascension milestone and everything for her most important Traces.
If you're looking for more Star Rail help, check out our Acheron kit explainer and Gallagher kit overview to see what the first round of 2.1 characters have to offer.
Honkai Star Rail Acheron materials
Acheron materials for ascension
Here’s what you need hit level 80 with Acheron.
|Level
|Acheron ascension materials
|Cost in Credits
|20
|5 Dream Collection Component
|4,000
|30
|10 Dream Collection Component
|8,000
|40
|6 Dream Flow Valve, 3 Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff
|16,000
|50
|9 Dream Flow Valve, 7 Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff
|40,000
|60
|6 Dream Making Engine, 20 Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff
|80,000
|70
|9 Dream Making Engine, 35 Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff
|160,000
How to get Dream Collection Component, Dream Flow Valve, and Dream Making Engine
Dream Collection items come from Dreamjolt Troupe enemies in Penacony's Golden Hour and basically anywhere else on Penacony. You'll find get them from most stages of Herta's Simulated Universe, and they drop higher-tier items once you reach higher Equilibrium levels.
The easiest way to get Dream items is by sending characters out on daily assignments. If you set the length to the maximum and pick two suitable characters, you'll end up with a couple dozen or so each day. Throw the low-tier items into the synthesizer to make higher-tier ones without having to grind quite as much for them
Where to find Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff
Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff comes from the Shape of Doom Stagnant Shadow fight. That one unlocks during the main Luofu storyline, though you can transmute unwanted ascension items in the synthesis menu and turn them into Lightning Staff as well. If you have Kafka or Jing Yuan, they need the staff as well.
The easiest way to get credits is from one of Golden Calyx. Bear in mind that these cost fuel, so you'll need to balance these challenges with your other level-up activities.
Acheron ascension materials total
This is what all that looks like totaled up.
- 15 Dream Collection Component
- 15 Dream Flow Valve
- 15 Dream Making Engine
- 65 Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff
- 308,000 Credits
Acheron materials for Traces
Acheron needs more Dream items for her Traces, along with the new Nihility items in the Fiery Spirit family.
For one Trace that isn't her basic attack, you need:
- 9 Dream Collection Component
- 13 Dream Flow Valve
- 7 Dream Making Engine
- 3 Fiery Spirit
- 15 Starfire Essence
- 30 Heaven Incinerator
- 2 Tracks of Destiny
- 3 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster
- 652,000 Credits
How to get Fiery Spirit, Starfire Essence, and Heaven Incinerator
The Fiery Spirit series of items is a set of Trace materials introduced in 2.0, but if you've reached the Luofu's alchemy commission, you can start farming them before arriving on Penacony. It seems like the "temporary early access" location just became the permanent one. Choose the Fiery Spirit option from the Calyx menu there, and you're good to go.
How to get Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster
The only way to get Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster is from the Seclusion Zone Echo of War challenge in Herta's Space Station. It unlocks at the end of the Crown of Mundane and Divine continuance story, so if you're new to Star Rail, it'll be a while before you can access that fight.
Star Rail rewards you with Tracks of Destiny in the battle pass, through completing Trailblaze missions, and for taking part in events, including version 2.1's events and the Cosmodyssey celebration.
Acheron Traces materials total
To level up all of Acheron's Traces and unlock every bonus ability, you need:
- 3,000,000 Credits
- 41 Dream Collection Component
- 56 Dream Flow Valve
- 58 Dream Making Engine
- 18 Fiery Spirit
- 69 Starfire Essence
- 139 Heaven Incinerator
- 12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster
- 8 Tracks of Destiny
These totals include Acheron's bonus Traces and basic attack, though you're pretty safe not leveling up her basic attack until the others are sorted or at all.
If you're not sure who else might work with all these skills you just leveled up, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, and head over to our Star Rail codes page for some freebies to help with your next pull.