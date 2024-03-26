Scooping up Honkai: Star Rail Acheron materials sees you bouncing back and forth between old bosses and new buds. The 5-star Nihility character uses a boss drop that's common to most recent electric characters, but new Trace items shared with Black Swan. Since her best teams involve other Nihility characters, including Kafka and Black Swan, you'll be burning through items pretty quickly. Make sure to plan how you spend your fuel and time before diving in.

Our Honkai Star Rail Acheron materials list lays out what you need for each ascension milestone and everything for her most important Traces.

If you're looking for more Star Rail help, check out our Acheron kit explainer and Gallagher kit overview to see what the first round of 2.1 characters have to offer.

Honkai Star Rail Acheron materials

Acheron materials for ascension

Here’s what you need hit level 80 with Acheron.

Level Acheron ascension materials Cost in Credits 20 5 Dream Collection Component 4,000 30 10 Dream Collection Component 8,000 40 6 Dream Flow Valve, 3 Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff 16,000 50 9 Dream Flow Valve, 7 Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff 40,000 60 6 Dream Making Engine, 20 Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff 80,000 70 9 Dream Making Engine, 35 Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff 160,000

How to get Dream Collection Component, Dream Flow Valve, and Dream Making Engine

Dream Collection items come from Dreamjolt Troupe enemies in Penacony's Golden Hour and basically anywhere else on Penacony. You'll find get them from most stages of Herta's Simulated Universe, and they drop higher-tier items once you reach higher Equilibrium levels.

The easiest way to get Dream items is by sending characters out on daily assignments. If you set the length to the maximum and pick two suitable characters, you'll end up with a couple dozen or so each day. Throw the low-tier items into the synthesizer to make higher-tier ones without having to grind quite as much for them

Where to find Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff

Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff comes from the Shape of Doom Stagnant Shadow fight. That one unlocks during the main Luofu storyline, though you can transmute unwanted ascension items in the synthesis menu and turn them into Lightning Staff as well. If you have Kafka or Jing Yuan, they need the staff as well.

The easiest way to get credits is from one of Golden Calyx. Bear in mind that these cost fuel, so you'll need to balance these challenges with your other level-up activities.

Acheron ascension materials total

This is what all that looks like totaled up.

15 Dream Collection Component

15 Dream Flow Valve

15 Dream Making Engine

65 Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff

308,000 Credits

Acheron materials for Traces

Acheron needs more Dream items for her Traces, along with the new Nihility items in the Fiery Spirit family.

For one Trace that isn't her basic attack, you need:

9 Dream Collection Component

13 Dream Flow Valve

7 Dream Making Engine

3 Fiery Spirit

15 Starfire Essence

30 Heaven Incinerator

2 Tracks of Destiny

3 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

652,000 Credits

How to get Fiery Spirit, Starfire Essence, and Heaven Incinerator

The Fiery Spirit series of items is a set of Trace materials introduced in 2.0, but if you've reached the Luofu's alchemy commission, you can start farming them before arriving on Penacony. It seems like the "temporary early access" location just became the permanent one. Choose the Fiery Spirit option from the Calyx menu there, and you're good to go.

How to get Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

The only way to get Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster is from the Seclusion Zone Echo of War challenge in Herta's Space Station. It unlocks at the end of the Crown of Mundane and Divine continuance story, so if you're new to Star Rail, it'll be a while before you can access that fight.

Star Rail rewards you with Tracks of Destiny in the battle pass, through completing Trailblaze missions, and for taking part in events, including version 2.1's events and the Cosmodyssey celebration.

Acheron Traces materials total

To level up all of Acheron's Traces and unlock every bonus ability, you need:

3,000,000 Credits

41 Dream Collection Component

56 Dream Flow Valve

58 Dream Making Engine

18 Fiery Spirit

69 Starfire Essence

139 Heaven Incinerator

12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

8 Tracks of Destiny

These totals include Acheron's bonus Traces and basic attack, though you're pretty safe not leveling up her basic attack until the others are sorted or at all.

If you're not sure who else might work with all these skills you just leveled up, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, and head over to our Star Rail codes page for some freebies to help with your next pull.