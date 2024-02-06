Collecting Honkai: Star Rail Black Swan materials is is a little difficult, since the 5-star Nihility character uses some pretty common items. Since her best teams involve other Nihility characters, including Kafka, you'll be burning through Trace items pretty quickly, so make sure to plan how you spend your fuel and time before diving in.

Our Honkai Star Rail Black Swan materials list lays out what you need for each ascension milestone and everything for her most important Traces.

If you're looking for more Black Swan help, check out our Black Swan build overview, our picks for the best Black Swan teams, and a rundown of Black Swan's kit and what purpose these mats serve.

Honkai Star Rail Black Swan materials

Black Swan materials for ascension

Here’s what you need bump Black Swan up to level 80.

Level Black Swan ascension materials Cost in Credits 20 5 Extinguished Core 4,000 30 10 Extinguished Core 8,000 40 6 Glimmering Core, 3 Ascendant Debris 16,000 50 9 Glimmering Core, 7 Ascendant Debris 40,000 60 6 Squirming Core, 20 Ascendant Debris 80,000 70 9 Squirming Core, 35 Ascendant Debris 160,000

How to get Extinguished Core items

Extinguished Core items come from Spawn and Imaginary Weaver enemies on Herta's space station and also on each of the available planets. You'll find them in most stages of Herta's Simulated Universe, and they drop higher-tier items once you reach higher Equilibrium levels.

However, the easiest way to get Core items is by sending characters out on daily assignments. If you set the length to the maximum and pick two suitable characters, you'll end up with a couple dozen or so each day. Throw the low-tier items into the synthesizer to make higher-tier ones without having to grind quite as much for them

Where to find Ascendant Debris

Ascendant Debris comes from the Shape of Celestial Stagnant Shadow fight. That one unlocks once you reach the Alchemy Commission during the main Luofu storyline, though you can transmute unwanted ascension items in the synthesis menu and turn them into Ascendant Debris as well. If you have Blade or Huohuo, they need these too

The easiest way to get credits is from one of Golden Calyx. Bear in mind that these cost fuel, so you'll need to balance these challenges with your other level-up activities.

Black Swan ascension materials total

This is what all that looks like combined.

15 Extinguished Core

15 Glimmering Core

15 Squirming Core

65 Ascendant Debris

308,000 Credits

Black Swan materials for Traces

Black Swan needs more Extinguished Core items for her Traces, along with the usual Nihility items in the Obsidian family.

For one Trace that isn't her basic attack, you need:

9 Extinguished Core

13 Glimmering Core

7 Squirming Core

3 Fiery Spirit

15 Starfire Essence

30 Heaven Incinerator

2 Tracks of Destiny

3 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

652,000 Credits

How to get Fiery Spirit, Starfire Essence, and Heaven Incinerator

The Fiery Spirit series of items is a new set of Trace materials introduced in 2.0, but if you've reached the Luofu's alchemy commission, you can start farming them before arriving on Penacony. Just choose the Fiery Spirit option from the Calyx menu there, and you're good to go.

How to get Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

The only way to get Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster is from the Seclusion Zone Echo of War challenge in Herta's Space Station. It unlocks at the end of the Crown of Mundane and Divine continuance story, so if you're new to Star Rail, it'll be a while before you can access that fight.

Star Rail rewards you with Tracks of Destiny in the battle pass, through completing Trailblaze missions, and for taking part in events.

Black Swan Traces materials total

To level up all of Black Swan's Traces and unlock every bonus ability, you need:

3,000,000 Credits

41 Extinguished Core

56 Glimmering Coree

58 Squirming Core

18 Obsidian of Dread

69 Obsidian of Desolation

139 Obsidian of Obsession

12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

8 Tracks of Destiny

These totals include Black Swan's bonus Traces and basic attack, though you're pretty safe not leveling up her basic attack until the others are sorted or at all.

If you're not sure who else might work with all these skills you just leveled up, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, and head over to our Star Rail codes page for some freebies to help with your next pull.