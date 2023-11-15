Honkai Star Rail Huohuo materials for ascension and Traces

Getting your Honkai: Star Rail Huohuo materials means spending plenty of time on the Luofu and in Herta’s Simulated Universe. Huohuo needs a trace and level-up material that’s common to most Xianzhou characters, which makes planning a bit tough. However, she shares her stagnant shadow drop with just one other fighter, at least in the version 1.5 update.

Honkai Star Rail Huohuo materials

Huohuo materials for ascension

Here’s what you need bump Huohuo’s level up to 80.

Level Huohuo ascension materials Cost in Credits 20 5 Immortal Scionette 4,000 30 10 Immortal Scionette 8,000 40 6 Immortal Lumentwig, 3 Ascendant Debris 16,000 50 9 Immortal Lumentwig, 7 Ascendant Debris 40,000 60 6 Immortal Aeroblossom, 20 Ascendant Debris 80,000 70 9 Immortal Aeroblossom, 35 Ascendant Debris 160,000

Immortal Scionette comes from Abominations of Abundance enemies on the Xianzhou Luofu - the Mara-struck soldiers you encounter there - and you can also find them in worlds five and six of the Simulated Universe. Once you begin the search for Kafka after arriving on the Luofu and meeting Tingyun, you can send two characters out on assignment to collect Immortal Scionette as well. If you set the length to the maximum and pick two suitable characters, you'll end up with 30 or so each day.

Ascendant Debris comes from the Shape of Celestial Stagnant Shadow fight. That one unlocks once you reach the Alchemy Commission during the main Luofu storyline, though you can transmute unwanted ascension items in the synthesis menu and turn them into Ascendant Debris as well. If you have Blade, he needs these too.

The easiest way to get credits is from one of Golden Calyx. Bear in mind that these cost fuel, so you'll need to balance these challenges with your other activities.

Huohuo ascension materials total

This is what all that looks like together.

15 Immortal Scionette

15 Immortal Lumentwig

15 Immortal Aeroblossom

65 Ascendant Debris

308,000 Credits

Huohuo materials for Traces

Huohuo uses more Scionette and branch items for her Traces, along with the usual Abundance items in the Seed of Abundance family.

For one Trace that isn't Huohuo's basic attack, you need:

9 Immortal Scionette

12 Immortal Aeroblossom

7 Immortal Lumentwing

3 Seed of Abundance

15 Sprout of Life

30 Flower of Eternity

2 Tracks of Destiny

3 Regret of Infinite Ochema

2 Tracks of Destiny

652,000 Credits

The Seed of Abundance items come from the Bud of Abundance Crimson Calyx, and the only way to get Regret of Infinite Ochema is by completing the Divine Seed Echo of War challenge. It unlocks at the end of the main Luofu storyline, so if you're just getting started, it'll be awhile before you can access it.

Star Rail rewards you with Tracks of Destiny in the battle pass, through completing Trailblaze missions, and for taking part in events.

Huohuo Traces materials total

To level up all of her Traces and unlock every bonus ability, you need:

3,000,000 Credits

41 Immortal Scionette

56 Immortal Aeroblossom

58 Immortal Lumentwig

18 Seed of Abundance

69 Sprout of Life

139 Flower of Eternity

12 Regret of Infinite Ochema

8 Tracks of Destiny

That's a lot of materials, and since other Abundance and Xianzhou characters share many of them, you'll want to plan ahead before deciding what to uppgrade first. Our Huohuo Trace priority guide has some recommendations for which Traces you should focus on first if you need a bit of advice.