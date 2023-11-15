Honkai Star Rail Huohuo materials for ascension and Traces
Fuel your fear
Getting your Honkai: Star Rail Huohuo materials means spending plenty of time on the Luofu and in Herta’s Simulated Universe. Huohuo needs a trace and level-up material that’s common to most Xianzhou characters, which makes planning a bit tough. However, she shares her stagnant shadow drop with just one other fighter, at least in the version 1.5 update.
Honkai Star Rail Huohuo materials
Huohuo materials for ascension
Here’s what you need bump Huohuo’s level up to 80.
|Level
|Huohuo ascension materials
|Cost in Credits
|20
|5 Immortal Scionette
|4,000
|30
|10 Immortal Scionette
|8,000
|40
|6 Immortal Lumentwig, 3 Ascendant Debris
|16,000
|50
|9 Immortal Lumentwig, 7 Ascendant Debris
|40,000
|60
|6 Immortal Aeroblossom, 20 Ascendant Debris
|80,000
|70
|9 Immortal Aeroblossom, 35 Ascendant Debris
|160,000
Immortal Scionette comes from Abominations of Abundance enemies on the Xianzhou Luofu - the Mara-struck soldiers you encounter there - and you can also find them in worlds five and six of the Simulated Universe. Once you begin the search for Kafka after arriving on the Luofu and meeting Tingyun, you can send two characters out on assignment to collect Immortal Scionette as well. If you set the length to the maximum and pick two suitable characters, you'll end up with 30 or so each day.
Ascendant Debris comes from the Shape of Celestial Stagnant Shadow fight. That one unlocks once you reach the Alchemy Commission during the main Luofu storyline, though you can transmute unwanted ascension items in the synthesis menu and turn them into Ascendant Debris as well. If you have Blade, he needs these too.
The easiest way to get credits is from one of Golden Calyx. Bear in mind that these cost fuel, so you'll need to balance these challenges with your other activities.
Huohuo ascension materials total
This is what all that looks like together.
- 15 Immortal Scionette
- 15 Immortal Lumentwig
- 15 Immortal Aeroblossom
- 65 Ascendant Debris
- 308,000 Credits
Huohuo materials for Traces
Huohuo uses more Scionette and branch items for her Traces, along with the usual Abundance items in the Seed of Abundance family.
For one Trace that isn't Huohuo's basic attack, you need:
- 9 Immortal Scionette
- 12 Immortal Aeroblossom
- 7 Immortal Lumentwing
- 3 Seed of Abundance
- 15 Sprout of Life
- 30 Flower of Eternity
- 2 Tracks of Destiny
- 3 Regret of Infinite Ochema
- 2 Tracks of Destiny
- 652,000 Credits
The Seed of Abundance items come from the Bud of Abundance Crimson Calyx, and the only way to get Regret of Infinite Ochema is by completing the Divine Seed Echo of War challenge. It unlocks at the end of the main Luofu storyline, so if you're just getting started, it'll be awhile before you can access it.
Star Rail rewards you with Tracks of Destiny in the battle pass, through completing Trailblaze missions, and for taking part in events.
Huohuo Traces materials total
To level up all of her Traces and unlock every bonus ability, you need:
- 3,000,000 Credits
- 41 Immortal Scionette
- 56 Immortal Aeroblossom
- 58 Immortal Lumentwig
- 18 Seed of Abundance
- 69 Sprout of Life
- 139 Flower of Eternity
- 12 Regret of Infinite Ochema
- 8 Tracks of Destiny
That's a lot of materials, and since other Abundance and Xianzhou characters share many of them, you'll want to plan ahead before deciding what to uppgrade first. Our Huohuo Trace priority guide has some recommendations for which Traces you should focus on first if you need a bit of advice.