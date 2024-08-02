Honkai Star Rail: How to unlock March 7th Hunt and Eidolons

You have two ways to unlock March 7th’s Hunt form in Honkai Star Rail, a lore-friendly one and one you can utilize immediately. There’s no consequence for choosing the latter, other than breaking immersion, but if you’ve finished the 1.0 Xianzhou questlines, there’s not much reason to be hasty.

Unlocking March 7th’s Hunt Eidolons is another matter. Like with the Trailblazer’s Eidolons, you can’t get March 7th Hunt’s Eidolons in the usual way – and you can’t get all of them in HSR 2.4.

We've explained how to unlock March 7th's Hunt form below and touched on how to get her Eidolons - or, more accurately, the few that are available now. If you're not sure what's so special about this new form, check out our March 7th Hunt kit explainer.

Honkai Star Rail: How to unlock March 7th Hunt

March 7th’s Hunt form unlocks during the HSR 2.4 continuance mission March to Mastery: A Star Is Born. You can only start that quest after completing Sojourner’s Ghastly Reverie on the Xianzhou Luofu. Despite chronologically happening after the Penacony storyline – and having characters mention events from the Penacony storyline – you don’t even have to set foot on the planet of dreams to start this new Xianzhou plot. We do recommend it, though, since the Star Rail 2.0 narrative is a big step above what came before.

Anyhow, once you complete the required quest, March 7th’s new form unlocks. You can also access it early from the Travel Log events menu by selecting Primeval Sword Saga and clicking the Unlock Now button. That’ll automatically add March 7th’s Hunt form as an option on her character page, though you’ll still need Penacony items for March 7th’s Trace materials.

Honkai Star Rail: How to get March 7th Hunt Eidolons

March 7th’s Hunt Eidolons work differently from any other character’s Eidolons. You can’t buy them at local exchange stores, and you can’t get them from Warp banner pulls. It looks like you also can’t get all six at once. HoYoverse made March 7th Hunt’s first three Eidolons rewards for completing a set number of endings in Star Rail 2.4’s big event, Primeval Sword Saga.

These are regular rewards separate from the event’s limited-time prizes, so even after the event ends, you can get them by meeting the required objectives in the event archive.

Free Eidolons are always a good thing, and it’s worth getting these. The first one increases March’s speed by 10 percent when her Shifu is on the field, and the second gives March follow-up attacks. Once per turn, when March’s Shifu attacks with a basic attack or skill, she’ll launch a follow-up hit dealing 60 percent of her attack as Imaginary damage and, more importantly, gain a stack of Charge.

The third Eidolon is the usual level increase for her skill and basic attack – handy, considering how much damage her enhanced basic can deal.

The remaining three Eidolons will, presumably, show up during another event sometime in the not-so-distant future.

If you're not sure who else might work with March, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, and head over to our Star Rail codes page for some freebies to help with your next pull.