Fisch codes for October 2024

Fisch is a Roblox game that's all about fishing. Grab your trusty rod and head out to the dock where you can catch thousands of different fish.

When you land a bite, you'll have to take part in a quick-time event to try and reel in your catch. If you're not fast enough, your prized fish will quickly escape and you'll have to start all over again.

If you need a hand going from budding angler to pro fisherman then you can always use some Fisch codes to help you out. Codes, which are released on the game's official Discord server, offer freebies and boosts that will help you get the catch of the day.

Working Fisch codes

FischFright2024 : Candy Corn Bobber, $2,024 Cash (NEW!)

: Candy Corn Bobber, $2,024 Cash (NEW!) ThanksFor10Mil: 10Mil Title, Lure Boost, $10,000 Cash (NEW!)

Expired Fisch codes

SorryforShutdown

How to redeem Fisch codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Fisch? Here's a step-by-step guide:

Launch Fisch in Roblox.

Once you drop in-game hit the M key.

In the Settings menu, scroll down till you see the Codes screen.

Image credit: VG247/@WoozyNate Type a code into the textbox and then press the Enter key.

If the code you entered is still working, a notification will appear on screen letting you know what rewards you've just claimed.

