It might have taken a while to get there, but Tom Holland has confirmed he'll be donning the Spidey Suit again when Spider-Man 4 starts shooting next summer

Almost three years after Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, Tom Holland has finally confirmed a fourth film is shooting next year.

There's been a lot of uncertainty about Spider-Man 4, first about whether it would even happen or not, later knowing that it is happening but with Holland staying cautious about it, and later still finding a director in Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Cretton. With that in place, it seems like that uncertainty isn't needed anymore, as during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Holland was asked by the titular host about a possible fourth film. "There is some chatter that Spider-Man 4 is happening, and that you'll be back as Spider-Man," Fallon said, prompting a sly smile from the actor, with Holland asking "what do you want to know?"

Tom Holland reveals that ‘SPIDER-MAN 4’ will begin shooting next summer.



“Everything’s good to go. We're nearly there.”pic.twitter.com/OibSONboAy — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 23, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Fallon goes on to ask, "can we confirm this tonight?" which got a plain and simple "it's happening," from Holland. "Next summer we start shooting, everything's good to go. We're nearly there, super exciting. I can't wait." That'll obviously be good news for those of you that have desperately been awaiting some kind of official update, but if you're looking for plot details, you're out of luck there I'm afraid. There have been a few rumours here and there, and it's clear that with No Way Home ending as it does and how long this one has taken to develop there's been a bit of back and forth on how to progress, but if it's set to shoot next summer clearly an idea has more or less been formed.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Unless Holland was just being a bit coy, we can probably not expect Miles Morales to turn up in the MCU, as the actor recently shared that if he "would be lucky enough to somehow bring Miles Morales into my Spider-Man universe and into the MCU, I’d love to do for a young kid what [Robert Downey Jr.] did for me." Maybe that is happening and he's gotten better at lying, but for now you'll just have to wait and see.