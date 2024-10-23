Fallout: London modders reveal it's officially surpassed that big one million redeems milestone on Fallout Day, because sometimes life does a thing

It's October 23, aka Fallout Day, and the folks behind massive mod Fallout: London have elected to celebrate in their own special way - by officially revealing that their creation has now been grabbed on GOG/com by over a million players.

Yep, Bethesda itself isn't the only game development entity finding a way to commemorate the occasion of the Fallout series' world being plunged into nuclear hellfire on that one day in October 2077, via that broadcast with Fallout 76 updates it's got planned for later today.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Anyway, as Team FOLON teased was close to happening when it released Fallout: London's latest patch at the tail end of last week, the mod's now been redeemed over a million times on GOG.com, the PC platform that's been the pace to get it, no matter whether your Fallout 4 copy's a GOG or Steam one.

"This milestone of redeems makes it one of the fastest and biggest in the history of 'Good Old Games' and means, combined with the players on ALL platforms, over a MILLION of you zesty Wayfarers have now played the game," the team wrote in an announcement on its Discord server that's echoed by an accompanying YouTube video.

"So, from all of us on the Fallout: London team, THANK YOU! You’ve made this journey unforgettable," it continued, "We’re blown away by your support, and we can’t wait to share what’s next. We'll keep calm and carry on fixing those bugs, and we'll see you at our next milestone. Stay safe, and remember. Mind the gap."

It's not quite clear if the milestone was hit today or if Team FOLON's just very good at timing up announcements on fitting days, but either way, bravo, it's a cool thing to see.

Are you hopping back into Fallout: London as part of your Fallout Day celebrations? Let us know below, and make sure to check out the various features that came out of our interview with the massive modding project's lead if you're looking for stuff to read while you wait for Bethesda's festivities to kick off.